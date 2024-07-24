Torry crumbling concrete cash appeal to new UK government housing boss Angela Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torry crumbling concrete cash appeal to new UK government housing boss Angela Rayner

The Tory government had stonewalled appeals for cash to address Raac-riddled housing - will the new Labour administration be any different?

By Adele Merson
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is also the housing secretary. Image: Shutterstock.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is also the housing secretary. Image: Shutterstock.

Labour’s new Housing Secretary Angela Rayner is already facing calls to get to grips with the UK-wide Raac crisis which has hit the Torry community.

Hundreds of council tenants in the Balnagask area of Torry are being relocated after the crumbling concrete was discovered in their properties earlier this year.

So far, neither the UK or Scottish Government has provided any extra financial support to Aberdeen City Council.

Torry Raac repair plans have been revealed.
Properties in Balnagask have been identified as having the crumbling concrete. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The local authority set aside £3 million of its own cash to cover relocation costs.

But the bill for repairing or demolishing the affected homes is expected to run to “tens of millions” of pounds.

Now, newly re-elected Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn wants to try again with the Labour government in London.

He said said previous attempts to meet the former Conservative government had fallen on “deaf ears”.

He told the P&J: “I think there needs to be a UK-wide solution put in place and that solution should hopefully provide some funding to mitigate a lot of the uncertainty which has been faced by people who live there.

Mr Flynn added: “It’s a devastating situation for everyone involved. So that was very high up my agenda, which is why I’ve already been in touch with Angela Rayner’s office to try and get that meeting and to get a discussion.”

Former Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and ex-Scottish Secretary Alister Jack ruled out any additional cash from Westminster to rectify the problems while in power.

They said it was for the SNP government and Aberdeen City Council to foot the bill.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Image: PA.

The Scottish Government has previously blamed the UK Government for the real-terms cut of almost 9% in their capital budget.

The local authority hopes to have everyone affected by the crumbly material moved out by the end of December, falling short of a previous summer deadline.

Liam Kerr, Tory MSP for the North East, accused Mr Flynn of being more concerned with “stirring up political grievance” than helping constituents.

He has previously called for the Scottish Government to deliver the funding needed.

Conversation