In pictures: Pups and owners dress in matching outfits in adorable Peterhead Scottish Week show

Is there a better way to chase off the Monday blues than spending an evening with adorable dogs dressed up in unusual outfits?

The answer is simple: There isn’t!

Batman became Bark-man, Woody The Cowboy from Toy Story was more like Woofy, and the monster from Beauty and the Beast was furrier than ever…

No, this is not a journey through a Disneyland dress-up show – but the cutest event of this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week.

Dogs from all walks of life, from spaniels to pugs, put on their gladrags and strutted their stuff in hope of grabbing that much-desired prize of the fairest of them all.

It’s most certainly hard to judge who was most adorable (impossible even) – so our photographer Kath Flannery got a selection of the best of the best.

This week, we put the buzz of Peterhead Scottish Week, as well as local businesses helping the town thrive, in the spotlight. Read more: