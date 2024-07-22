In pictures: Pups and owners dress in matching outfits in adorable Peterhead Scottish Week show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Pups and owners dress in matching outfits in adorable Peterhead Scottish Week show

From Disney characters to superheroes and cops, Peterhead residents' four-legged friends dressed to impress.

Odin the Doberman with Leo at the Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show
Odin the Doberman with Leo at the Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show swooped away the competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

Is there a better way to chase off the Monday blues than spending an evening with adorable dogs dressed up in unusual outfits?

The answer is simple: There isn’t!

Batman became Bark-man, Woody The Cowboy from Toy Story was more like Woofy, and the monster from Beauty and the Beast was furrier than ever…

No, this is not a journey through a Disneyland dress-up show – but the cutest event of this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week.

Catriona with Sandy, her Romanian rescue dog, at Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Catriona with Sandy, her Romanian rescue dog at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Dogs from all walks of life, from spaniels to pugs, put on their gladrags and strutted their stuff in hope of grabbing that much-desired prize of the fairest of them all.

It’s most certainly hard to judge who was most adorable (impossible even) – so our photographer Kath Flannery got a selection of the best of the best.

Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Archie the Bichon Fries at the Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Archie the Bichon Fries at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Why hello there! You got a treat for me?!? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The excitement was too much for some…poor tired pup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kyra, the German Shepherd, Marie and Taylor scooped the crown at this year’s Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Wee princess Pebbles the Cockapoo at the Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Wee princess Pebbles the Cockapoo. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Jess the Cocker Spaniel at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Annia with Archie the Bichon Fries at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Georgia and Erin with Arthur the Pug at the Dog Show competition
Treated like a King! Georgia and Erin with Arthur the Pug at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Good things come in small packages, says Hugo Boss the Chihuahua. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show competition.
Elsie the French Bulldog and Bowie the English Bull dog saying hello at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Pipin the Cockerpoo at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sienna with Suzie the Japanese Chin X at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jess the Cocker Spaniel at the Dog Show competition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

 

This week, we put the buzz of Peterhead Scottish Week, as well as local businesses helping the town thrive, in the spotlight. Read more:

Conversation