Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home

Ricky Younger, 33, was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a woman at Aberdeen harbour.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen man Ricky Younger admitted that he strangled his ex-partner in a terrifying assault
Ricky Younger admitted a terrifying assault upon a woman. Image: DC Thomson.

A convicted rapist has been jailed for two years after strangling his partner in apparent retribution for breaking off their relationship.

Ricky Younger, 33, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted following the woman back to her flat before carrying out the brutal attack.

Younger – who shook his head as details of his offences were read out in court – threw the woman to the ground before seizing her by the throat.

He had only been released from prison a little over three weeks before.

Younger was jailed for six years in 2009 following his conviction for raping a 24-year-old woman at Aberdeen harbour.

Woman was assaulted as she walked home

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that at around 1pm on May 16 2022, Younger and his then-girlfriend woke up at his mother’s home and argued.

The woman informed Younger that the relationship was over and that she was leaving the property.

She then gathered her belongings into two plastic bags and set off for her own home.

While crossing a grassy area close to her flat, Younger appeared suddenly and threw her to the ground before striking her repeatedly to the head.

The woman managed to retreat in the direction of her address but was followed by Younger.

As she got the key into her front door and stepped inside, Younger again threw her to the ground then grabbed her by the neck and applied pressure.

He continued to throttle her, but she did not lose consciousness.

Younger let go and the woman immediately ran out of the house where they got into a further argument in the front garden.

The woman then walked off in the direction of a friend’s house and was followed by Younger for around 30 seconds before he turned back and left in the opposite direction.

As a result of the attack, the woman sustained bruising to her neck, she struggled to speak and was in a lot of pain.

In the dock, Younger pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

‘No alternative’ to prison

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor stated that the background report into Younger “is in no way positive” and includes sections where his client “denies certain parts of the offence”.

He went on to say that the person who authored the report “had not made a positive recommendation” in terms of sentencing.

Mr McGregor added that Younger, who appeared from custody, was “unable to assist him” as to why that was the case.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Younger: “These offences involve you following your partner to her address and strangling her.

“There is no alternative to a prison sentence in this case.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Younger, of Seaforth Drive, Aberdeen, to two years in prison and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for three years.

As he was led off to prison, Younger shook his head at the decision and shouted: “It’s a bloody joke!”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 