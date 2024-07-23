Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home

A convicted rapist has been jailed for two years after strangling his partner in apparent retribution for breaking off their relationship.

Ricky Younger, 33, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted following the woman back to her flat before carrying out the brutal attack.

Younger – who shook his head as details of his offences were read out in court – threw the woman to the ground before seizing her by the throat.

He had only been released from prison a little over three weeks before.

Younger was jailed for six years in 2009 following his conviction for raping a 24-year-old woman at Aberdeen harbour.

Woman was assaulted as she walked home

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that at around 1pm on May 16 2022, Younger and his then-girlfriend woke up at his mother’s home and argued.

The woman informed Younger that the relationship was over and that she was leaving the property.

She then gathered her belongings into two plastic bags and set off for her own home.

While crossing a grassy area close to her flat, Younger appeared suddenly and threw her to the ground before striking her repeatedly to the head.

The woman managed to retreat in the direction of her address but was followed by Younger.

As she got the key into her front door and stepped inside, Younger again threw her to the ground then grabbed her by the neck and applied pressure.

He continued to throttle her, but she did not lose consciousness.

Younger let go and the woman immediately ran out of the house where they got into a further argument in the front garden.

The woman then walked off in the direction of a friend’s house and was followed by Younger for around 30 seconds before he turned back and left in the opposite direction.

As a result of the attack, the woman sustained bruising to her neck, she struggled to speak and was in a lot of pain.

In the dock, Younger pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

‘No alternative’ to prison

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor stated that the background report into Younger “is in no way positive” and includes sections where his client “denies certain parts of the offence”.

He went on to say that the person who authored the report “had not made a positive recommendation” in terms of sentencing.

Mr McGregor added that Younger, who appeared from custody, was “unable to assist him” as to why that was the case.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Younger: “These offences involve you following your partner to her address and strangling her.

“There is no alternative to a prison sentence in this case.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Younger, of Seaforth Drive, Aberdeen, to two years in prison and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for three years.

As he was led off to prison, Younger shook his head at the decision and shouted: “It’s a bloody joke!”

