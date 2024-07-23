Teenagers charged over Inverurie Co-op break-in

Three teenagers have been charged after a break-in at a local supermarket in Inverurie.

The break-in and subsequent theft occurred before 3.30am on Monday, July 22, at the Burghmuir Drive premises.

Police were called to the shop and arrived just after 4am after the break-in was reported. It was confirmed a quantity of alcohol had been stolen.

Officers sealed off the shop, but there was noticeable damage done to the front windows. On Monday work was carried out to replace the broken window.

Now, police have confirmed three male teenagers have been arrested and charged following police inquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Three teenagers, aged 18, 16 and 15 have been arrested and charged following a break-in at a supermarket on Burghmuir Drive in Inverurie.

“The 18-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal and the males aged 15 and 16 have been referred to the relevant authorities.”