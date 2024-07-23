Teenagers charged over Inverurie Co-op break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenagers charged over Inverurie Co-op break-in

Alcohol was stolen from the shop in the early hours on Monday.

By Ross Hempseed
Police sealed off the shop during the investigation. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police sealed off the shop during the investigation. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Three teenagers have been charged after a break-in at a local supermarket in Inverurie.

The break-in and subsequent theft occurred before 3.30am on Monday, July 22, at the Burghmuir Drive premises.

Police were called to the shop and arrived just after 4am after the break-in was reported. It was confirmed a quantity of alcohol had been stolen.

Officers sealed off the shop, but there was noticeable damage done to the front windows. On Monday work was carried out to replace the broken window.

Damage to the front windows of the Burghmuir Drive Co-op. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Now, police have confirmed three male teenagers have been arrested and charged following police inquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Three teenagers, aged 18, 16 and 15 have been arrested and charged following a break-in at a supermarket on Burghmuir Drive in Inverurie.

“The 18-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal and the males aged 15 and 16 have been referred to the relevant authorities.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The sign showing the LEZ on Bridge Street, but not on Denburn Road. Image: Lauren Taylor
Why are these 3 Aberdeen roads the worst for LEZ fines? Our readers have…
Aberdeen man Ricky Younger admitted that he strangled his ex-partner in a terrifying assault
Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home
False alarm at Aberdeen beach
Emergency services called to Aberdeen Beach after 'false alarm' report of person in water
Staff at Carpetright stores will be made redundant.
Carpetright shops in Aberdeen and Elgin to shut as firm collapses
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat speeder banned after being clocked at up to 100mph
Odin the Doberman with Leo at the Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show
In pictures: Pups and owners dress in matching outfits in adorable Peterhead Scottish Week…
The new Irish bar is set to open this summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
REVEALED: New name and plans for Irish sports bar taking over Cafe D'ag
Could a roundabout solve safety fears at the Toll of Birness?
Hundreds back calls for Toll of Birness roundabout in 'plea for safety'
Friday demonstrated that all of that could be lost in the blink of an eye – or a wrong bit of code for an operating system update by a company no one had ever heard of before but now appears to be one of the main pillars of maintaining our way of life.
Scott Begbie: IT blackout left me in suspense for hours to learn of Lottery…
Peterhead mother of two Lauren Joiner standing outside her boutique Fox and Feather.
'It's the best thing I've ever done': Fox and Feather owner says 'huge gamble'…