Patient taken to hospital after incident at Stonehaven’s Mineralwell Park

A person has been taken to hospital following an incident at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven.

Emergency services attended the park close to the Cowie Water at around 10am on Tuesday, July 23.

Numerous ambulance units including three special operations response teams (SORT) arrived on scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital.

Incident did not involve football camp

The incident did not involve any youths attending a youth football camp taking place in the area.

The football camp is being run by North East Football Academy.

“All the kids are safe though, they’re all here,” a spokesman for the camp said.

The ambulances were at the park for around one hour according to the coaches.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.07am to attend an incident at Mineralwell Park, Stonehaven.

“An ambulance and three special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”