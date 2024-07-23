Patient taken to hospital after incident at Stonehaven’s Mineralwell Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Patient taken to hospital after incident at Stonehaven’s Mineralwell Park

Several ambulances were at the scene.

By Ross Hempseed
The viaduct over Mineralwell Park where the incident took place.
The viaduct over Mineralwell Park where the incident took place.

A person has been taken to hospital following an incident at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven.

Emergency services attended the park close to the Cowie Water at around 10am on Tuesday, July 23.

Numerous ambulance units including three special operations response teams (SORT) arrived on scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital.

Incident did not involve football camp

The incident did not involve any youths attending a youth football camp taking place in the area.

The football camp is being run by North East Football Academy.

“All the kids are safe though, they’re all here,” a spokesman for the camp said.

The ambulances were at the park for around one hour according to the coaches.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.07am to attend an incident at Mineralwell Park, Stonehaven.

“An ambulance and three special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

