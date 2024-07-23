‘She was a mum to all of us’: Phoenix Theatre stalwart Liz Milne dies aged 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She was a mum to all of us’: Phoenix Theatre stalwart Liz Milne dies aged 73

The co-founder of Aberdeen's Phoenix Theatre and mum-of-three died listening to Terry Pratchett surrounded by family.

By Lottie Hood
Liz Milne in 1990s
Liz Milne has died aged 73. Images: Jonnie Milne

One of Aberdeen’s biggest theatre stalwarts, Liz Milne has died following a battle with ovarian cancer.

The co-founder of Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Youth Theatre died on Monday at her Milltimber home with her husband and children by her side.

Due to the many years of having a hand in over 100 productions and teaching at Harlaw Academy, Liz was beloved and seen as a mother to many.

Her family has paid tribute to the hard-working, sharp-witted and loved mother-of-three.

Liz Milne, Jonnie Milne and Katie.
Liz Milne with two of her children Jonnie and Katie. Images: Jonnie Milne

Liz Milne: A very bright but rebellious teen

Elizabeth Milne, known as Liz, was born on June 28 1951 as Liz Allan.

Liz was the only daughter of Douglas Allan, who was a draftsman in Carnoustie, and his wife Mable who worked as a clerkess (or an accountant in today’s terms).

While Liz did not have any siblings, her family all stayed in the Carnoustie and Arbroath area including her cousin John.

The pair were often getting into trouble – well, Liz persuading John to do “bad things” and getting him into bother.

Liz Milne toddler
Liz Milne was a very bright but cheeky child.

When her parents moved to Arbroath, Liz attended Arbroath High where she was described as bright but “very rebellious”.

On one of her last days at the secondary school, the self-proclaimed swot in everything apart from maths was nearly expelled after almost helping put a teacher’s boat in a tree.

Despite being honest and not getting involved, she was stripped of her badges.

Angry at the injustice, she sewed them back on just in time to shake the head teacher’s hand proudly after receiving a prize.

Liz and Bob met in their Hillhead accommodation and have been together ever since.
Liz and Bob met in their Hillhead accommodation and have been together ever since.

Finding love at Aberdeen University in a ‘handsome rugby player’

When it was time to go to university, Liz decided to follow her high school boyfriend to Aberdeen.

However, it was not long before “the poor soul was dumped” after she met the “smart, handsome rugby player” Dr Robert Milne – known as Bob – from Dundee in her Hillhead accommodation.

Pulled in by similar interests and similar quick wits, the friendship soon blossomed into something more and the pair were married in an Arbroath church in July 1975.

Bob and Liz got married
Bob and Liz got married in 1975.

Their honeymoon was spent camping around Scotland, something which ended up becoming a family tradition in later years.

Throughout her time at university, Liz had taken some classes in drama taught by Annie Ingles and joined the drama company Attic.

It was there she met her best friend and co-founder of Phoenix, Clare Haggart.

The duo proved to be a formidable pairing and often claimed parts as leading ladies and dancers including in Guys and Dolls at HMT and Fiddler On The Roof.

Clare Haggart and Liz Milne met at Attic.
Clare Haggart and Liz Milne met at Attic.

After they got married, Liz and Bob moved into a flat on Holburn Street for five years before moving to Peterculter where Bob became a GP.

Another five years later, the couple moved to a house in Milltimber where they settled and Bob went on to help found Cults Medical Practice.

While juggling married life and her involvement with Attic, Liz was also a French and English teacher at Harlaw Academy.

Liz as Nancy in Oliver Twist.
Liz as the Baker’s Wife in Into The Woods with Charlie Fraser playing the prince.

Their miracle children and very busy Milltimber family home

In January 1982, everything changed when the couple welcomed their “miracle child” Jennie into the world after six years of infertility.

A few years later they welcomed a son Jonnie in 1988, and daughter Katie in 1991 – 10 days after Phoenix’s first production of Annie after Liz and Clare founded the company in 1990.

Liz Milne with her three children Jenny, Jonnie and Katie.
Liz Milne with her three children Jennie, Jonnie and Katie.

With Jennie’s birthday one day before Katie, her eldest daughter said she remembers her mum cleaning the house as soon as she was back from the hospital so Jennie could have a birthday party.

“She never stopped,” said her son Jonnie.

Between their parent’s jobs and Phoenix Theatre, he added: “It was a very busy house.

“It’s been non-stop. The theatre side of things has been our life.

“And because of that family atmosphere that mum and her partner Clare have created a bit Phoenix, it became our extended family…[and many] who all see mum as a surrogate mum.

Liz Milne with Kevin and Clare Haggart .
Liz Milne with Kevin and Clare Haggart .

“Mum would always tell the story of when I was a preteen and a few girls from my year came around under the guise of coming to see me but then spent the entire time chatting with mum.

“And I got really really grumpy going ‘No, she’s my mum, she’s not your mum’.

“But looking back it’s so lovely.”

Turning cancer treatment into silver lining… and teapot costume

With Phoenix, if Liz wasn’t on stage she was madly sewing all the costumes for each production.

Her children learned growing up it was all hands on deck with theatre being the “family business”. Her husband Bob was even pulled into helping make sets and take photos of the productions.

Liz showing her granddaughter Grace her sewing.
Liz showing her granddaughter Grace her sewing.

This continued even after she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer last autumn.

And she would always find a way to look at the bright side of things.

Even when she was “wheeched off” to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary a week before Phoenix’s Beauty and the Beast last month and had her arm in a sling, her silver lining was turning the sling into a teapot costume for Mrs Potts.

Mrs Potts and Cogsworth
The sling was used to make the teapot arm in the Mrs Potts costume.

In 2019, she and Clare received British Empire Medals (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their work as co-directors of the Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Youth Theatre.

Liz left ‘overwhelmed’ by honouring of HMT seat

Described by someone at Phoenix as a “mother to all of us as well”, her family, Phoenix family and past students helped raise money for a seat plaque at His Majesty’s Theatre in celebration of her 73rd birthday.

Also raising over £3,000 for Friends of Anchor who helped Liz through her treatment, she said at the time she could not stop crying on the day.

Liz Milne with her plaque at HMT.
For Liz’s birthday this year, money was raised for a plaque at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Speaking to the P&J just a few weeks ago, she said: “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of messages and the things that people have said.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was amazing.”

Aware of the limited time she had left, Liz said she was grateful for all she had experienced in life, her family and her two grandchildren Waverly and Grace.

At the time, she added: “I’ve had a wonderful, wonderful life and how many people get to live to 73? You’ve got to be glass half full.

Liz with granddaughter Grace at His Majesty's Theatre.
Liz with granddaughter Grace.

“I would have loved a bit longer…I would have loved to have seen Gracie grow up a bit more and my other grandchild in Canada as well, Waverley.

“But if it’s not to be, it’s not to be. We could all get run down by a bus tomorrow so just be thankful for what you’ve been given.”

The vivacious reader was surrounded by family and her favourite book playing

If she was not sewing, being a mum or teacher, Liz usually had a book or Kindle in her hands.

Whenever anyone was down, Liz’s slogan was “There’s always another book to read”.

Filling every room of their Milltimber home bar the bathroom and the kitchen with books, it was a love she passed onto her children.

Liz Milne in 1990s
Liz was a vivacious reader.

Her favourite authors were Tess Gerritsen, Terry Prachett, Stephen King and Patrick Dennis.

So much so, as things got worse and her condition regressed, she suggested downloading the Audible versions of Terry Pratchett’s books which she saw as “very witty but good-hearted”.

Jonnie said: “As things were getting worse towards the end, about a week to go, Mum sat me down and said ‘What I want more than anything… as I’m starting to become more unresponsive, I don’t want silence.

“‘Yes I want you all speaking to me but also here’s my phone, go get Audible or something and put Terry Pratchett audiobooks on here.

“‘And what I want to drift off to is the sound of Terry Pratchett stories’, which we were able to give her.

Liz Milne with her family and the cheque for Friends of Anchor
Liz Milne with her daughter Katie, son Jonnie, granddaughter Grace and daughter-in-law Claire with the cheque for Friends of Anchor.

“I think she got through about five from us putting them on.

“It was Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal, which was the one that she drifted off to in the end. Which is lovely, because it’s one of her favourites. And it’s literally my favourite book.

“She lived for those for those books. The fact they were able to help see her into the hereafter was, was really, really special.”

Liz when she was younger
Liz was surrounded by family when she died.

For her last present moments, the family were gathered in the living room – including her oldest daughter Jenny who flew over from Canada to be there – eating pizza, watching TV and having a “real good laugh together”.

“It was such a lovely time, mum sitting back and just occasionally with a big smile on her face,” Jonnie added. “And that was a very, very touching moment to have.”

‘We’ve each got different parts of mum in us’

The mum, wife and grandma died surrounded by her husband and children.

Paying tribute to their mum, her children said they each had different parts of their mum in them. Jennie her mum’s sensational organisation skills, Jonnie her empathy and Katie Liz’s famous stubbornness.

Liz and the whole family
From left to right the Milne family: Jonnie, Liz, Bob, Jennie and Katie.

Each wanting to pay tribute, Jennie added: “It has been overwhelming reading through all the loving messages mum has received over the last few months, from people she has known down the years.”

Katie said: “She has touched so many lives. It’s an incredible legacy that we’ll always be proud of and strive to live up to.”

Jonnie added: “Her British Empire Medal will take pride of place, and we’ll be telling her grandchildren stories of their fierce and funny grandma for years to come.”

Information on the funeral will be announced in due course.

