Loganair flight makes emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport

A Loganair flight has been forced to make an emergency landing at Aberdeen International Airport.

Flight LM436 departed Sumburgh Airport in Shetland just before 12.30pm to start the hour and 20 minute journey to Glasgow International Airport.

However, the flight had to be cut short due to a “technical issue” with the plane.

The pilot has to instead make a ‘precautionary’ emergency landing in Aberdeen earlier this afternoon.

Plane met by emergency services on Aberdeen runway

The north-east airport confirmed the plane landed safely and was met by emergency services on the runway.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “We can confirm Flight LM436 from Sumburgh to Glasgow was diverted to Aberdeen for a precautionary landing following a technical issue.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is of the utmost importance to us.”

The plane has not yet resumed its journey.

An update shared by Glasgow Airport online states the flight has been cancelled, with passengers advised to contact the airline directly.