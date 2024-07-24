Costa Favolosa: Floating hotel to become biggest ship to visit Aberdeen Harbour in 900 years

The Port of Aberdeen will welcome its largest-ever ship in its near-900-year history later this week.

The impressive Costa Favolosa, with its 950ft length, will be the biggest vessel to dock in Aberdeen when it sails into the South Harbour on July 26.

With a capacity of around 3,780 passengers, it was launched in 2010 and cost an estimated 510m euros.

It is sailing around the North Atlantic and North Sea, having started its voyage in Hamburg before docking in Iceland and will dock in Kirkwall before eventually reaching Aberdeen.

The Port of Aberdeen recognises the milestone of having such a large vessel docking in Aberdeen, which would not be possible without the South Harbour expansion.

To imagine the sheer size of the Costa Favolosa, we compare it to other things in Aberdeen.

NorthLink Ferry

The NorthLink Ferry is a staple at Aberdeen Harbour, ferrying people and cars back and forth from Orkney and Shetland.

While still an impressive vessel at a length of 410ft, it’s small compared to the Costa Favolosa – less than half of the cruise ship’s 950ft length.

The ferry only has eight decks and operates with just 33 crew members, the cruise ship requires 1,110 staff over 13 decks.

Union Street

The Granite Mile stretches through the centre of Aberdeen for approximately one mile.

It is flanked by silvery granite buildings containing shops and businesses, which tourists can explore on their day in Aberdeen.

For a rough comparison, the length of the Costa Favolosa is equal to the distance from Castlegate to Market Street.

In total, you could fit five and a half cruise ships along the entire length of Union Street.

Aberdeen Airport runway

Aberdeen Airport, along with the Port of Aberdeen, is one of the main entryways into the Granite City.

It operates dozens of flights in and out as well as helicopters shuttling workers from rigs in the North Sea.

The airport’s main runway stretches 6,407ft, so it would take more than six and half times the length of the Costa Favolosa to equal it.

The two longest helipads at the airport also equate to just under two times the size of the cruise ship.

Marischal College

Marischal College is recognised as the tallest building in Aberdeen, the striking headquarters for the city’s council.

Comparing the Mitchell Tower’s modest 262ft height, it would take nearly four of them on top of each other to reach the same as the Costa Favolosa’s length.

Sport Aberdeen

The north-east charity runs most of the city’s public leisure facilities, including five swimming pools at Bridge of Don, Cults, Lochside, Northfield and Tullos.

While this is an impressive number, the Costa Favolosa boasts nine swimming pools and hot tubs for its thousands of guests.

It also has several slides and water features to keep the kids entertained.

Pittodrie Stadium

Scotland’s fourth-largest football ground can accommodate more than 22,000 adoring football fans.

The smallest stand at the ground remains the Merkland Stand, located on the west side, with a capacity of around 2,095.

This is almost half the maximum capacity of the Costa Favolosa, which can accommodate more than 3,700 holidaymakers.

Leonardo Hotel

The hotel within the Granite City sits close to Union Square and the train station.

It boasts an impressive 203 rooms across seven floors.

However, this pales in comparison to the 524 cabins aboard the Costa Favolosa, with a mix of cabins, and suites, some accompanied by ocean views from your own balcony.