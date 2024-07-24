‘Are they ever going to come?’: Double amputee, 73, left waiting on Peterhead street for three hours due to ambulance shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Are they ever going to come?’: Double amputee, 73, left waiting on Peterhead street for three hours due to ambulance shortage

Eddie Terry then had a four-hour wait outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to "exceptionally high demand" at A&E.

By Chris Cromar
Eddie Terry sitting on the road with two women.
Eddie Terry was left sitting on the road for three hours. Pictured at the time with his daughter and family friend. Image: Steven Watt.

A 73-year-old double amputee from Peterhead was left waiting in the middle of a busy road for three hours following a fall as there were no available ambulances to help him.

Eddie Terry, whose lower legs are amputated, had been returning home from an enjoyable afternoon at Peterhead Men’s Shed on Monday.

The pensioner uses an electric wheelchair, and as he went round a corner a bolt came out one of the wheels, causing the vehicle to collapse.

Mr Terry fell off the kerb and onto the road, waiting for around 20 minutes before someone came to his need.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm, just off busy West Road.

“I’m buzzing away up the hill, and the next minute I’m face down in the middle of the road,” he recalled.

When someone finally rushed to his aid, an ambulance was called numerous times to help Mr Terry, who is diabetic.

Passing police were even pulled over by bystanders.

But despite everyone’s best efforts, minutes then hours passed without any sign of help.

West Road, Peterhead,
The incident happened off of West Road in Peterhead. Image: Google Maps.

Mr Terry said that his wife Mairi, 59 – who he describes as his “rock” – was told by an ambulance call handler that despite her husband’s worrying situation he was “not a priority.”

Three hours later, an ambulance came to collect Mr Terry taking him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

Discussing how he felt while waiting for the ambulance, he said: “Are they ever going to come?

“I’m 73 – I worked for 50 odd years paying into the system, and when I rely on the system it just doesn’t come. It’s not there.

“It’s hard to explain, especially when you’ve been waiting for an ambulance for three hours, you think to yourself, ‘do they really value me anymore?'”

Mr Terry was quick to praise the people who helped him on the street, including a woman called Lynn who also tried calling for an ambulance.

“Luckily enough there’s still people about that actually care about others,” he said.

“And all thanks and respect to the police, they didn’t want to leave me.”

‘Medics were brilliant – but my wait was too long’

Mr Terry faced yet another lengthy wait at ARI, where he had to wait another four hours in the ambulance before being taken into the hospital.

“All in all, from the time I fell to the time I was actually seen by a nurse or a doctor, was eight and a half hours,” he said.

“It just seems to be getting worse. To be left sitting in the middle of the road for three hours and then even when you get to the hospital, I was still sitting in the ambulance at 1am in the morning.”

Despite his trauma, Mr Terry praised ambulance crews, nurses and doctors, describing them as being “absolutely brilliant”.

SAS “sincerely apologises” for delay

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We’d like to sincerely apologise for the delay in reaching Mr Terry.

“Unfortunately, at the time of the call we had no crews available as we were experiencing significant pressure on our services due to lengthy hospital turnaround times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with 13 ambulances waiting to transfer patients to A&E and a turnaround that which averaged three hours per vehicle.

“We remain committed to working with NHS Grampian to reduce wait times for ambulances but appreciate the public’s concern that this situation has not improved.”

Ambulance queue outside ARI.
Ambulance queues outside ARI are a common occurrence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian added: “We are extremely sorry to hear about Mr Terry’s wait at ARI. We experience periods of exceptionally high demand at the emergency department, which can be due to the volume of acutely ill patients arriving, bed availability and/or staffing pressures.

“Regrettably, this can lead to ambulances having to wait at the front door. People are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – an absolute priority.

“Again, we apologise to Mr Terry – and anyone else similarly affected – for the wait. We would be happy to discuss this further and would encourage him to contact our feedback service.”

