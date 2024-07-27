Seagulls clogging up gutters cause damage to Aberdeen’s A-listed Marischal College

Aberdeen’s most famous landmark could be falling foul to the city’s most infamous feathered residents…

Marischal College, which dates back to the mid-19th century, is the second largest granite building in the world.

It was designed by renowned Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson, and is said to “embody the strength and heritage of Scotland”.

But even this big granite building, owned by Aberdeen University and partially leased to the council, is no match for Aberdeen’s hardy seagull population.

How are seagulls damaging Marischal College?

The university has lifted the lid on the damage caused by both gulls and pigeons, particularly at a section on the corner of Littlejohn Street and West North Street.

There has been particular damage at the structure facing West North Street, to the rear of the building.

Papers seeking permission for upgrades at the historic building explain how this area with a pitched roof “requires regular maintenance due to the accumulation of debris from seagulls and pigeons”.

But this regular maintenance has become trickier in recent years, meaning the gutters are not being looked after like before.

The documents state: “The gutters need to be cleaned approximately eight times a year to prevent rainwater from overflowing and causing significant damage to the building.”

“If the gutters are not maintained, rainwater can penetrate the roof, leading to severe damage to both the roof and the interior of the building.”

So what has changed?

Well, in previous years, the gutters were cleaned by workers wearing harnesses fixed to wires to protect them should they fall.

But changes in regulations in 2021 rendered this maintenance method “obsolete”.

So the university has been in a predicament on how to clear those gutters clogged with feathers.

The building is so tall that ladders can’t be used, there’s not enough space to deploy a cherry picker and putting up scaffolding eight times a year to clean the gutters would cost too much money.

As the owners puzzle over a solution, water has been seeping into the almost 200-year-old granite building.

What has happened to Mitchell Hall?

The documents explain that Mitchell Hall, a historic part of Marischal College mothballed in 2008, has been hit.

This spot was used for graduations, concerts and various other events over the years.

Papers say: “Signs of water damage are evident within Mitchell Hall, where the parquet flooring is beginning to lift.”

Meanwhile internal stonework and timber are “showing signs of deterioration”.

What can be done about it then?

The university has now decided that the “only practical and compliant solution” is to install fixed guardrails on two edges of the roof. This requires special permission at the listed building.

These will allow workers to get up there and safely clear the gutters.

And the need for this work is increasingly dire.

The university warns: “The red brick on the parapet is becoming loose, raising concerns about the potential for loose coping stones or tabling to fall, posing a danger to pedestrians below.

“If left unaddressed, these issues could lead to more severe structural problems and further degradation of the building’s fabric.”

Railing would be ‘essential to protect Marischal College’

The application pleads that these guardrails are “essential to protect Marischal College from ongoing and future water damage”.

What’s more, they will “ensure the safety of maintenance personnel, and preserve the structural integrity and historical value of this iconic building”.

You can see the plans to deal with damage caused by seagulls at Marischal College here, or read more about seagulls here.

