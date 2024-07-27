Seagulls clogging up gutters cause damage to Aberdeen’s A-listed Marischal College

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seagulls clogging up gutters cause damage to Aberdeen’s A-listed Marischal College

Building owners Aberdeen University have revealed how the historic venue has been affected by the birds.

A seagull's eye view of Marischal College.
A seagull's eye view of Marischal College. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Aberdeen’s most famous landmark could be falling foul to the city’s most infamous feathered residents…

Marischal College, which dates back to the mid-19th century, is the second largest granite building in the world.

It was designed by renowned Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson, and is said to “embody the strength and heritage of Scotland”.

The Critical Mass cycling event will start outside Marischal College on Broad Street. Phoo: Kenny Elrick

But even this big granite building, owned by Aberdeen University and partially leased to the council, is no match for Aberdeen’s hardy seagull population.

We reveal:

  • The rule change that has scuppered previous practices used to maintain the building, leaving areas at risk of harm
  • Images of the water damage to historic Mitchell Hall
  • And the danger of “falling masonry” to pedestrians passing Marischal College

How are seagulls damaging Marischal College?

The university has lifted the lid on the damage caused by both gulls and pigeons, particularly at a section on the corner of Littlejohn Street and West North Street.

There has been particular damage at the structure facing West North Street, to the rear of the building.

The guttering along the parapet of the pitched roof here needs cleared. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Papers seeking permission for upgrades at the historic building explain how this area with a pitched roof “requires regular maintenance due to the accumulation of debris from seagulls and pigeons”.

But this regular maintenance has become trickier in recent years, meaning the gutters are not being looked after like before.

This aerial view pinpoints the affected building. Image: Aberdeen University

The documents state: “The gutters need to be cleaned approximately eight times a year to prevent rainwater from overflowing and causing significant damage to the building.”

“If the gutters are not maintained, rainwater can penetrate the roof, leading to severe damage to both the roof and the interior of the building.”

So what has changed?

Well, in previous years, the gutters were cleaned by workers wearing harnesses fixed to wires to protect them should they fall.

But changes in regulations in 2021 rendered this maintenance method “obsolete”.

So the university has been in a predicament on how to clear those gutters clogged with feathers.

The building is so tall that ladders can’t be used, there’s not enough space to deploy a cherry picker and putting up scaffolding eight times a year to clean the gutters would cost too much money.

As the owners puzzle over a solution, water has been seeping into the almost 200-year-old granite building.

What has happened to Mitchell Hall?

The documents explain that Mitchell Hall, a historic part of Marischal College mothballed in 2008, has been hit.

This spot was used for graduations, concerts and various other events over the years.

Graduates at Mitchell Hall about 20 years ago. Image: DC Thomson

Papers say: “Signs of water damage are evident within Mitchell Hall, where the parquet flooring is beginning to lift.”

Meanwhile internal stonework and timber are “showing signs of deterioration”.

The warped flooring in Mitchell Hall these days. Image: Aberdeen University

What can be done about it then?

The university has now decided that the “only practical and compliant solution” is to install fixed guardrails on two edges of the roof. This requires special permission at the listed building.

These will allow workers to get up there and safely clear the gutters.

And the need for this work is increasingly dire.

These images show the type of railing that could be installed in the battle against seagull damage at Marischal College. Image: Aberdeen University

The university warns: “The red brick on the parapet is becoming loose, raising concerns about the potential for loose coping stones or tabling to fall, posing a danger to pedestrians below.

“If left unaddressed, these issues could lead to more severe structural problems and further degradation of the building’s fabric.”

Here is how the railings could look on the historic building. Image: Aberdeen University

Have you ever had problems with seagulls in Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Railing would be ‘essential to protect Marischal College’

The application pleads that these guardrails are “essential to protect Marischal College from ongoing and future water damage”.

What’s more, they will “ensure the safety of maintenance personnel, and preserve the structural integrity and historical value of this iconic building”.

You can see the plans to deal with damage caused by seagulls at Marischal College here, or read more about seagulls here.

