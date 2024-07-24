Upper floors of Marks and Spencer’s Aberdeen closed again – with no re-opening date in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upper floors of Marks and Spencer’s Aberdeen closed again – with no re-opening date in sight

M&S said maintenance work has temporarily shut part of the Nicholas Street store, including the cafe.

By Graham Fleming
The upper floors of the store are closed for essential "maintenance".
The upper floors of the store are closed for essential "maintenance".

The top two floors of Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street Marks and Spencer store have closed.

Large screens have been placed in front of the building’s escalators to prevent access to shoppers amid “essential maintenance.”

Signs have also been placed at entrances to apologise for the shop’s “appearance.”

It means that Aberdeen shoppers are not able to currently visit the M&S cafe on the second floor.

The floor is also home to menswear, home, currency and the café, while kidswear, womenswear and lingerie, beauty, and women’s shoes are situated on the first floor.

M&S says sorry for shop’s “appearance”

St Nicholas Street M&S is an ‘older building’

It comes after the top two floors were closed suddenly earlier this month due to “unforeseen circumstances.” 

Shoppers were told by staff it was due to ‘water damage,’ following days of heavy rain in the north east.

But a M&S spokeswoman insisted the closure was due to a “planned inspection.”

The floors re-opened the next day.

The latest maintenance work is now required due to the “older” nature of the St Nicholas St building.

The top two floors are temporarily inaccessible to shoppers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An M&S spokeswoman said: “Our Aberdeen store on St Nicholas Street remains open so customers can shop in our food hall, womenswear and use click and collect.

“However, the first and second floors are closed for the time being while our team carry out maintenance works.

“These planned inspections are part of our programme to maintain stores.

“Our Aberdeen store is an older building and needs maintenance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while our team work on it.”

When asked how long the floors would be closed for, a spokeswoman would not provide any time frame, only saying it was “for the time being.”

The store is earmarked for closure by 2025, with plans to expand its store at Union Square.

It has been there for more than 80 years.

