Upper floors of Marks and Spencer’s Aberdeen closed again – with no re-opening date in sight

The top two floors of Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street Marks and Spencer store have closed.

Large screens have been placed in front of the building’s escalators to prevent access to shoppers amid “essential maintenance.”

Signs have also been placed at entrances to apologise for the shop’s “appearance.”

It means that Aberdeen shoppers are not able to currently visit the M&S cafe on the second floor.

The floor is also home to menswear, home, currency and the café, while kidswear, womenswear and lingerie, beauty, and women’s shoes are situated on the first floor.

St Nicholas Street M&S is an ‘older building’

It comes after the top two floors were closed suddenly earlier this month due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Shoppers were told by staff it was due to ‘water damage,’ following days of heavy rain in the north east.

But a M&S spokeswoman insisted the closure was due to a “planned inspection.”

The floors re-opened the next day.

The latest maintenance work is now required due to the “older” nature of the St Nicholas St building.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “Our Aberdeen store on St Nicholas Street remains open so customers can shop in our food hall, womenswear and use click and collect.

“However, the first and second floors are closed for the time being while our team carry out maintenance works.

“These planned inspections are part of our programme to maintain stores.

“Our Aberdeen store is an older building and needs maintenance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while our team work on it.”

When asked how long the floors would be closed for, a spokeswoman would not provide any time frame, only saying it was “for the time being.”

The store is earmarked for closure by 2025, with plans to expand its store at Union Square.

It has been there for more than 80 years.