Plea for families to walk or take bus as new million-pound Aberdeen playground sparks traffic chaos

A mega-popular million-pound playground in Aberdeen is proving to be the hit of the summer with city youngsters.

As soon as the new attraction opened in Hazlehead Park on Tuesday, thousands of excited children rushed in to try out the new zip-line, slides and trampolines.

And while they formed queues awaiting a turn on the swings, long lines of traffic were similarly building up on the roads outside…

By the first afternoon, motorists were reporting that they couldn’t get moving around Hazlehead, with tailbacks at the roundabout around Hazlehead Avenue, Queen’s Road and King’s Gate.

This has continued throughout the week – and, with a sunny weekend on the horizon, many more could be planning an outing.

As fears of added congestion loom, one city councillor has urged people to explore public transport, walking or cycling as an option.

What is council’s reaction to Hazlehead Park traffic as park proves smash hit?

Aberdeen City Council issued a plea for people visiting the new Hazlehead Park playground to park responsibly.

In a social media post, the local authority asked drivers not to block any part of the entrance or exit roads “by parking inconsiderately”.

They added that this was important in case emergency vehicles require access.

What’s more, the blocked roads have also caused frustration for drivers trying to reach the recycling centre,

The council instead urged people to try out some other Aberdeen parks if Hazlehead is too busy, stressing the activities on offer at the city centre Union Terrace Gardens.

‘Use the bus to cut down on Hazlehead Park traffic’

Hazlehead councillor Martin Greig, who was one of the first to try out the new swings ahead of the opening, welcomed the success of the £1m park.

He said: “We should all be proud of our newest playspace in the city.

“It is unsurprising that the playpark is so popular. It is a magnet for young people.”

But he added: “The pressure on local roads is understandable.

“To ease the congestion, it would really help if visitors used public transport or walked or cycled. I hope this wonderful place will continue to be well used.”

So how else can you get there?

There are a few buses that go to the Hazlehead Park area.

From the city centre, people can hop on the number 4/5 bus to Countesswells, ride until Groats Road and get off just before Hazlehead Academy.

It’s then a short walk to the park.

From Bridge of Don, families can take the X60/63/68 bus to Union Square, then the 4/5 to Countesswells.

And from the south, folk can take the number 2, ride until end of Holburn Street, and then get the 4/5 to Countesswells.

