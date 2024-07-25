Plea for families to walk or take bus as new million-pound Aberdeen playground sparks traffic chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plea for families to walk or take bus as new million-pound Aberdeen playground sparks traffic chaos

Hazlehead Park is the place to be for city youngsters this summer... But roads are struggling to cope with the demand.

By Ben Hendry
A popular new playground has sparked Hazlehead Park traffic concerns.
A popular new playground has sparked Hazlehead Park traffic concerns. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A mega-popular million-pound playground in Aberdeen is proving to be the hit of the summer with city youngsters.

As soon as the new attraction opened in Hazlehead Park on Tuesday, thousands of excited children rushed in to try out the new zip-line, slides and trampolines.

And while they formed queues awaiting a turn on the swings, long lines of traffic were similarly building up on the roads outside…

By the first afternoon, motorists were reporting that they couldn’t get moving around Hazlehead, with tailbacks at the roundabout around Hazlehead Avenue, Queen’s Road and King’s Gate.

Cars parked on Hazlehead Avenue, reducing the road to one lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 

This has continued throughout the week – and, with a sunny weekend on the horizon, many more could be planning an outing.

As fears of added congestion loom, one city councillor has urged people to explore public transport, walking or cycling as an option.

What is council’s reaction to Hazlehead Park traffic as park proves smash hit?

Aberdeen City Council issued a plea for people visiting the new Hazlehead Park playground to park responsibly.

In a social media post, the local authority asked drivers not to block any part of the entrance or exit roads “by parking inconsiderately”.

Cars at Hazlehead Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They added that this was important in case emergency vehicles require access.

What’s more, the blocked roads have also caused frustration for drivers trying to reach the recycling centre,

The council instead urged people to try out some other Aberdeen parks if Hazlehead is too busy, stressing the activities on offer at the city centre Union Terrace Gardens.

‘Use the bus to cut down on Hazlehead Park traffic’

Hazlehead councillor Martin Greig, who was one of the first to try out the new swings ahead of the opening, welcomed the success of the £1m park.

He said: “We should all be proud of our newest playspace in the city.

“It is unsurprising that the playpark is so popular. It is a magnet for young people.”

But he added: “The pressure on local roads is understandable.

“To ease the congestion, it would really help if visitors used public transport or walked or cycled. I hope this wonderful place will continue to be well used.”

Martin Greig outside Hazelhead Recycling Centre. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

So how else can you get there?

There are a few buses that go to the Hazlehead Park area.

From the city centre, people can hop on the number 4/5 bus to Countesswells, ride until Groats Road and get off just before Hazlehead Academy.

It’s then a short walk to the park.

Hazlehead Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Have you been to the new park? Let us know your thoughts in our comments section below

From Bridge of Don, families can take the X60/63/68 bus to Union Square, then the 4/5 to Countesswells.

And from the south, folk can take the number 2, ride until end of Holburn Street, and then get the 4/5 to Countesswells.

What do Aberdeen kids think of new £1m park so popular it caused traffic jams on first day?

