Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

It’s here: First pictures as giant cruise ship Costa Favolosa arrives in Aberdeen South Harbour

Floating hotel to become biggest ship to visit Port of Aberdeen in 900 years

By Louise Glen & Ross Hempseed
Costa Favolosa
The Costa Favolosa in Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

The Port of Aberdeen has welcomed its largest-ever ship in its near-900-year history – the giant Costa Favolosa.

The 4,000 guests and crew received an authentic Scottish welcome from the Robert Gordon College Pipe Band, Alba Bagpipes, and VisitAberdeenshire’s “Welcome to Aberdeenshire” volunteers.

With its 950ft length, the impressive vessel makes a sight not to be missed in Aberdeen.

The Costa Cruises vessel, which has 13 decks and weighs 113,307 gross tonnes, arrived at South Harbour from Kirkwall for a day-long stopover before departing to Edinburgh.

The Costa Favolosa arrived in glorious sunshine at 6.40am.

Costa Favolosa is the latest arrival in a record-breaking season of 60 cruise calls, up more than 150% from 2022.

Costa Favolosa in Aberdeen South Harbour
The Costa Favolosa looked majestic in Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

As the Costa Favolosa made her way into Aberdeen South Harbour she was manoeuvred by two tug boats.

The tugs guided the cruise ship into position along the Dunnottar Quay.

Early risers on the ship could be seen at their windows and balconies watching the arrival into Aberdeen.

The Costa Favolosa in Aberdeen South Harbour.
The Costa Favolosa looked majestic in Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Coaches have already started to arrive in the harbour area to shuttle people back and forth from the ship.

Costa Favolosa has been sailing around the North Atlantic and the North Sea

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen said: “We are delighted to welcome the Costa Favolosa, its guests and crew to Aberdeen.

“This is the latest demonstration of how we’re driving diversification in energy, trade and tourism with our expanded infrastructure.

“Activity levels at South Harbour have exceeded expectations, as we compete for a new scale of opportunities with prospective and existing customers.”

He added: “As the UK’s oldest existing business, we know what it means to adapt and rise to the challenges of tomorrow.

“Together, in partnership with government and industry, we can drive sustainable economic growth and energy transition.”

The Costa Favolosa was launched in 2010 and cost an estimated £430 million.

She has been sailing around the North Atlantic and North Sea.

Costa Favolosa
The impressive Costa Favolosa. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

She started her voyage in Hamburg before docking in Iceland.

She has already spent a day in Kirkwall before docking in Aberdeen this morning.

The Costa Favolosa in Aberdeen South Harbour.
The Costa Favolosa in Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is literally the biggest piece of evidence yet that the investment by Port of Aberdeen in the world-class South Harbour facility and the work over the last few years by Team Aberdeen is seeing us established as a calling point of choice for UK and Northern European cruise operators.

“We are already welcoming tens of thousands of new visitors to the region every year as a result and this will grow exponentially by the end of the decade.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “The arrival of the Costa Favolosa underlines Aberdeen’s growing importance as a cruise ship destination.

“Our city is being transformed – and both tourists and local businesses are enjoying the benefits.”

