‘A lifetime of romance’: Aberdonian couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A lifetime of romance’: Aberdonian couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Alice and Alec, both 81, had a party to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary at Jesmond Care Home.

By Ross Hempseed
Alice and Alec celebrate 60 years together. Image: Renaissance Care.
Alice and Alec celebrate 60 years together. Image: Renaissance Care.

An Aberdonian couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary have shared the secrets to a ‘lifetime of romance’.

Alice and Alec, both 81, met aged 19 while working at Culter Mills Social Club in 1962 and wed two years later.

The couple have one son, Gary, who has two children; 22-year-old Lawrie and 19-year-old Ellie.

Alice and Alec on their wedding day; they were both just 21 at the time. Image: Renaissance Care.

Alec, who visits his wife at Jesmond Care Home every day, said: “I remember the day we got married like it was yesterday.

“We were only 21 years old, and I recall being so excited to drive my father’s Hillman Minx to Scarborough for our honeymoon.

“We had cans tied to the back of the car and they were so noisy, we had to stop almost immediately to cut them off.

“I can honestly say that every day since has been a good day.

“I’ve always loved how happy and caring Alice is, she would do absolutely anything for anyone.”

Alice and Alec celebrated with friends and family at Jesmond Care Home where Alice lives. Image: Renaissance Care.

Alec added: “Our relationship has always been an adventure and from the moment we met, we shared a love of travelling.

“We visited some wonderful countries over the years, sometimes travelling as far as Singapore and Hong Kong, where we built memories for life.”

The couple were treated to a series of surprises from the care home to celebrate the occasion.

Local singer Cate MacPherson performed a special rendition of their favourite song ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

The care home team also recreated the couple’s early dating life by transporting them back to their local pub where they met and would spend their Saturday nights together.

Alice was the designated driver and had to stick to soft drinks until they got home, and then Alec would pour her a drink.

‘Don’t let silly disagreements linger’

The couple also received a letter from King Charles congratulating them on their diamond anniversary.

As Alice smiled on, Alec added: “Our advice for young couples starting out is to always make time for each other, and never go to bed on an argument.

“Compromise is one of the most important parts of a marriage, don’t let silly disagreements linger.”

Jade McGowan, Activities Coordinator at Jesmond Care Home, said: “Special occasions like this give us the perfect opportunity to walk residents down memory lane and form new much-loved memories for both them and their loved ones.

“Alice and Alec’s love knows no bounds and we are thrilled that we get to share this day with them.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Thug abducted man from home at knifepoint over unpaid bike repair debt
Gull captured on video stealing from Costa in Bridge of Don.
Moment brazen gull steals crisps from Bridge of Don coffee shop
Daniel Jastrzebski, 37, and Cezary Panczyk, 56, were caught growing cannabis plants at an address in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Men found with £33,000 worth of cannabis only planned to sell to Polish community
Skye Jolly, childminder, with a little boy
'There were absolutely no childcare options': Steep drop in childminders sees childcare losses from…
Queen's Terrace flats plans have been revealed
Unwanted Queen's Terrace offices could become new Aberdeen flats after £200k sale at auction
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer
Families enjoying the sun at Aberdeen beach on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North and north-east set for week-long scorcher as summer finally arrives
Jamie (7) and brother Nathan Joss (6) with Mabel during the Golden Retriever meet up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Hundreds flock to Aberdeen beach to make most of Sunday scorcher
2
The champion of champions at Banchory.
Saltire Golden Girl supreme winner at Banchory Show
Calvin and Leanne Davidson who run Bounty Competitions.
Couple behind Aberdeenshire competitions firm launch new Facebook 'banter' page after complaints

Conversation