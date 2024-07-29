‘A lifetime of romance’: Aberdonian couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

An Aberdonian couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary have shared the secrets to a ‘lifetime of romance’.

Alice and Alec, both 81, met aged 19 while working at Culter Mills Social Club in 1962 and wed two years later.

The couple have one son, Gary, who has two children; 22-year-old Lawrie and 19-year-old Ellie.

Alec, who visits his wife at Jesmond Care Home every day, said: “I remember the day we got married like it was yesterday.

“We were only 21 years old, and I recall being so excited to drive my father’s Hillman Minx to Scarborough for our honeymoon.

“We had cans tied to the back of the car and they were so noisy, we had to stop almost immediately to cut them off.

“I can honestly say that every day since has been a good day.

“I’ve always loved how happy and caring Alice is, she would do absolutely anything for anyone.”

Alec added: “Our relationship has always been an adventure and from the moment we met, we shared a love of travelling.

“We visited some wonderful countries over the years, sometimes travelling as far as Singapore and Hong Kong, where we built memories for life.”

The couple were treated to a series of surprises from the care home to celebrate the occasion.

Local singer Cate MacPherson performed a special rendition of their favourite song ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

The care home team also recreated the couple’s early dating life by transporting them back to their local pub where they met and would spend their Saturday nights together.

Alice was the designated driver and had to stick to soft drinks until they got home, and then Alec would pour her a drink.

‘Don’t let silly disagreements linger’

The couple also received a letter from King Charles congratulating them on their diamond anniversary.

As Alice smiled on, Alec added: “Our advice for young couples starting out is to always make time for each other, and never go to bed on an argument.

“Compromise is one of the most important parts of a marriage, don’t let silly disagreements linger.”

Jade McGowan, Activities Coordinator at Jesmond Care Home, said: “Special occasions like this give us the perfect opportunity to walk residents down memory lane and form new much-loved memories for both them and their loved ones.

“Alice and Alec’s love knows no bounds and we are thrilled that we get to share this day with them.”