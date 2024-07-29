Budget retailer to hold ‘mega weekend event’ giveaway at Aberdeen, Highlands, Moray and Orkney stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Budget retailer to hold ‘mega weekend event’ giveaway at Aberdeen, Highlands, Moray and Orkney stores

Bargain Buys stores will also be taking part.

By Chris Cromar
Poundstretcher, Aberdeen.
Poundstretcher in Aberdeen will take part in the giveaway, Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys store will hold a giveaway at shops across the north and north-east this weekend after a recent takeover.

Customers at the stores, of which there is four across the region, will be randomly selected by the in-store station on Saturday and Sunday, as well as this Friday as part of a “mega weekend event”.

They will have the chance to win £10 vouchers every hour as part of the chains being taken over by Fortress Investment Group, who claims to have made 800 price cuts on their products.

Poundstretcher Dingwall.
Dingwall is one of two Poundstretcher branches located in the Highlands. Image: Google Maps.

The Poundstretcher outlets in the north and north-east are:

  • Aberdeen (Great Northern Road)
  • Dingwall (Inchvannie Court)
  • Fort William (North Road Retail Park)
  • Kirkwall (Albert Street)
  • Wick (Macleay Lane)

As well as these, Bargain Buys stores in Aberdeen (Union Street) and Keith (Union Street) will also be involved.

Fortress, which took over the companies in April, owns a number other brands, including Majestic Wine, Punch Pubs Group and Vagabond Wines.

‘We’re just getting started’

New chief executive of Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys, Andy Atkinson, the new CEO said: “Under new ownership and new leadership, Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys is changing fast.

“While we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

Poundstretcher Elgin.
Elgin’s Poundstretcher closed in 2020, but the chain are coming back to the Moray town. Image: Moray Council.

“The continued cost-of-living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

“To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”

