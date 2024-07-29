Budget retailer to hold ‘mega weekend event’ giveaway at Aberdeen, Highlands, Moray and Orkney stores

Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys store will hold a giveaway at shops across the north and north-east this weekend after a recent takeover.

Customers at the stores, of which there is four across the region, will be randomly selected by the in-store station on Saturday and Sunday, as well as this Friday as part of a “mega weekend event”.

They will have the chance to win £10 vouchers every hour as part of the chains being taken over by Fortress Investment Group, who claims to have made 800 price cuts on their products.

The Poundstretcher outlets in the north and north-east are:

Aberdeen (Great Northern Road)

Dingwall (Inchvannie Court)

Fort William (North Road Retail Park)

Kirkwall (Albert Street)

Wick (Macleay Lane)

As well as these, Bargain Buys stores in Aberdeen (Union Street) and Keith (Union Street) will also be involved.

Fortress, which took over the companies in April, owns a number other brands, including Majestic Wine, Punch Pubs Group and Vagabond Wines.

‘We’re just getting started’

New chief executive of Poundstretcher and Bargain Buys, Andy Atkinson, the new CEO said: “Under new ownership and new leadership, Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys is changing fast.

“While we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

“The continued cost-of-living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

“To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”