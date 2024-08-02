Owners of former Alford chocolate shop to launch new venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of former Alford chocolate shop to launch new venture

Felicity and Rory Macdonald created sweet treats for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Tommy Hilfiger.

By Chris Cromar
Felicity and Rory Macdonald.
Felicity and Rory Macdonald closed Macdonalds of Alford last year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The owners of a former Aberdeenshire chocolate shop – who created sweet treats for famous fans – are opening up a guest house near Alford.

Former nurse Felicity Macdonald, 57, and her 64-year-old retired air ambulance pilot husband Rory ceased trading Macdonalds of Alford nearly a year ago “due to insufficient footfall.”

A well-known business that was located on the village’s High Street, the couple were even commissioned to make artisan chocolates for the DVD launch of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Escape Plan’, as well as Tommy Hilfiger.

Macdonalds of Alford.
The shop was located on Alford’s High Street. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

However, Mrs Macdonald says that the business – which they opened four years ago – “wasn’t viable anymore” and that opening a guest house was the next step.

She added: “When you look at how much money we spent over the years with the chocolate, equipment and just things in general to try and get me a salary, we’ve got to get this money back somehow.”

Felicity and Rory Macdonald.
The shop was a vital resource for the local community during Covid-19. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

During Covid-19, when most businesses were forced to close, Macdonalds coped quite well.

“We were the only place in Alford that you could get your flour, your sugar, toilet roll and everything else,” she said.

“But then, of course, when Covid finished – and over time very gradually – Tesco and Morrisons all restocked things like toilet roll.

“People are creatures of habit. Over time, they’ve gone back doing their shopping at Tesco, where they can get everything under one roof.

“So that had a major impact on sales.”

Rory and Felicity Macdonald.
The couple are excited about their new adventure. Image: Felicity Macdonald.

Despite winning a number of awards, Mrs Macdonald said “even that wasn’t enough to get the footfall in” and not enough to “make us stand out.”

She thought: “We can’t just trade on water and just keep on throwing money at it. You’ve got to be sensible and you’ve got to draw the line somewhere.”

And despite Mr Macdonald not being “keen” on closing the shop, his wife had other ideas.

“He’s married a very headstrong wife and when I know I’m right, I know I’m right. So I told him the shop is closed whether he wants to or not,” Mrs Macdonald said.

Endeavour Guest House.
The house is modern. Image: Felicity Macdonald.

Despite not being initially onboard with opening up a guest house, he is now “very much well and truly on board.”

The couple built a new house at Montgarrie near Alford about two and a half years ago and they made a space about the garage, which was originally going to be used as a biscuit and chocolate making workshop area.

“I had a couple of classes, but it never took off,” said Mrs Macdonald.

Endeavour Guest House.
One of the rooms at Endeavour Guest House. Image: Felicity Macdonald.

The area has since been converted into guest accommodation and will be called Endeavour Guest House, named after their own home.

They now have a short term let license number and are legally able to trade, with the accommodation soon to be listed on booking.com.

Mrs Macdonald promises that the guest house will offer “a good night’s sleep with lots of extras.”

The guest house will be seasonal – March to October – to tie in with when museums are open, and when Alford is a bit more lively with local amenities all open.

‘Very confident’ about getting guests

Both of the Macdonalds are “very confident” about getting guests, despite competition from nearby Forbes Arms and Houghton Arms hotels.

“In terms of pricing, we’re sandwiched between Haughton and Forbes. We can offer a lot that they can’t potentially offer,” Mrs Macdonald said.

Rooms will have their own front door, own key and outside lighting, while a swing for adults is located in the garden.

The premises even features a polytunnel, where the couple grow their own food.

Endeavour Guest House.
One of the guest room’s bathrooms. Image: Felicity Macdonald.

Mrs Macdonald said: “If a customer wanted parsley or oregano, then I would take them to the polytunnel and I’d offer it to them to have their tea.”

Being brutally honest, Mrs Macdonald says the main reason for opening up this business is to “get spending money” and “more money into the account.”

However, she is also doing it for “socialisation” and to “meet new people”, especially as her eldest son Hamish, aged 20, moves out next week after buying a flat in Alford.

And next month, her youngest son, 18-year-old William will be moving to the Granite City to attend Aberdeen University, where he will study accountancy and Spanish.

For the Macdonalds, things are changing in their lives in more ways than one.

Conversation