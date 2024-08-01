Tears and laughter as family and friends bid final farewell to Phoenix Theatre’s beloved Liz Milne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tears and laughter as family and friends bid final farewell to Phoenix Theatre’s beloved Liz Milne

The West Chapel was packed with people turning out to pay their final respects at Aberdeen Crematorium in Hazlehead.

By Lottie Hood
Liz Milne's funeral
The funeral of Liz Milne took place on August 1. Image: DC Thomson/ Jonnie Milne

Family and friends gathered to mourn their loss and celebrate a life well-lived by local theatre legend Elizabeth Milne.

Known fondly to many as Liz, the co-director at Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Youth Theatre died aged 73 on July 22 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

The mum-of-three’s death prompted an outpouring of hundreds of tributes from friends, former students and actress Laura Main.

Around 200 people gathered under sunny skies at Aberdeen Crematorium to celebrate the life of a woman who was loved for her quick wit, impressive talents, generosity of time and who remained positive until the end.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Phoenix Theatre's Liz Milne at Aberdeen Crematorium.
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Phoenix Theatre’s Liz Milne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Liz Milne was someone who never held back

It was a morning marked with plenty of tears, hugs and even a few giggles as the funeral took place on Thursday, August 3 at the Hazlehead crematorium.

In the chapel, a photo of Liz in a blue dress smiled down on the crammed crowd from the screens on the walls.

Liz Milne in 1990s
Liz Milne. Image: Jonnie Milne.

Leading the tribute on the woman whose influence touched “hundreds and thousands of others” was Reverend Peter Johnston.

Throughout her adult life in Aberdeen, Liz was known for her many roles as theatre director, passionate costumier, teacher at Harlaw Academy, mum and friend.

In 2019, she also received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her work, alongside her theatre partner Clare Haggart.

People hugging outside Aberdeen Crematorium at Liz Milne's funeral.
Clare Haggart being hugged outside the West Chapel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Her connection with these communities and the love she shared with so many was reflected in the number but also variety of generations sitting crying on the wooden benches.

After reading from 1 Corinthians 13 on the subject of love, Rev Johnston said Liz was a woman who always “gave so much of herself”.

Liz Milne with the Lord Provost at the time Barney Crockett.
Liz Milne receiving her BEM with the Lord Provost at the time Barney Crockett.

However, in her youth, it was revealed the Carnoustie-born woman, who had a penchant for mischief, was adamant that “sewing was not her thing”.

When one exasperated teacher asked what she would do if her future husband needed a button sewed on, Reverend Johnston said: “Liz replied with her usual quick wit, ‘We’ll just buy a new shirt.'”

Liz and the whole family
From left to right the Milne family: Jonnie, Liz, Bob, Jennie and Katie.

Married life and Annie Ingles

She met her husband of 49 years Dr Robert Milne, known as Bob, at Aberdeen University when studying to become a teacher.

It was at university Liz joined Attic Theatre after meeting the great Annie Inglis who Reverend Johnston said told her: “‘You have very beautiful eyes darling. You should be on the stage.’

“It was advice Liz took to heart only much later realising that Annie used that line very liberally.”

Liz as Nancy in Oliver Twist.
Liz as the Baker’s Wife in Into The Woods with Charlie Fraser playing the prince.

Liz and Bob got married a day after Bob’s graduation in 1975.

They went on to have three children: Jenny, Jonnie and Katie – who was born days after Phoenix’s first production of Annie in 1991 a year after Liz and Clare founded the company.

However due to Liz’s work in Phoenix, particularly with the youth theatre side of things which she had a special fondness for, Liz’s children admitted they had to learn to share her with their “large Phoenix family” early on.

Katie and her husband Ian
Liz’s daughter Katie and her husband Ian chatting with friends outside the West Chapel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘It’s the perfect way to celebrate her life’

Whether she was on stage, directing, sewing wonderful creations for productions, teaching or lending a listening ear, Liz was “someone who was good at all she turned her hand to.”

“Doing so in a way that nurtured and encouraged others,” Reverend Johnston added.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Liz’s life revolved around Phoenix. She knew she was good at what she was doing and she wanted to do that well to make a difference in the lives of others.

“That being said many of you will have known Liz’s quick wit and her wry remarks. Never hurtful but often perceptive.”

Liz Milne with her plaque at HMT.
Liz was well known for her sense of humour and iconic laugh. Image: Jonnie Milne.

It was something she held fast to even when her condition deteriorated towards the end.

“She brought her laugh and humour to her circumstances relishing the life she had enjoyed and so thankful to know the support and love offered to her in these past months.”

On behalf of the family Jonnie Milne, Liz’s son, said: “Seeing everyone’s faces has been incredible.

“Having so many people from so many walks of life all coming to celebrate mum’s life and legacy is really emotional for all of us in the family.

Liz Milne with her three children Jenny, Jonnie and Katie.
Liz Milne with her three children Jenny, Jonnie and Katie.

“I think the ceremony and everyone being here just shows the impact she had and as a parent, teacher, director, grandparent, friend the ceremony covered all of it and having so many people probably over 200 people here is really, really special.

“And it’s the perfect way to celebrate her life.”

Mourners at Liz Milne's funeral.
People from every generation attended Liz Milne’s funeral. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A life well-measured in love

As many people left the chapel teary-eyed, they exited to the words of Seasons of Love from the musical Rent.

“How do you measure a year in a life? How about love?

“Measure in love.

“Remember the love.”

In lieu of flowers, those attending the funeral were directed to donate to the cancer charity Friends of Anchor who were “wonderful” to Liz during her treatment.

Conversation