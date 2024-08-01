Tears and laughter as family and friends bid final farewell to Phoenix Theatre’s beloved Liz Milne

Family and friends gathered to mourn their loss and celebrate a life well-lived by local theatre legend Elizabeth Milne.

Known fondly to many as Liz, the co-director at Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Youth Theatre died aged 73 on July 22 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

The mum-of-three’s death prompted an outpouring of hundreds of tributes from friends, former students and actress Laura Main.

Around 200 people gathered under sunny skies at Aberdeen Crematorium to celebrate the life of a woman who was loved for her quick wit, impressive talents, generosity of time and who remained positive until the end.

Liz Milne was someone who never held back

It was a morning marked with plenty of tears, hugs and even a few giggles as the funeral took place on Thursday, August 3 at the Hazlehead crematorium.

In the chapel, a photo of Liz in a blue dress smiled down on the crammed crowd from the screens on the walls.

Leading the tribute on the woman whose influence touched “hundreds and thousands of others” was Reverend Peter Johnston.

Throughout her adult life in Aberdeen, Liz was known for her many roles as theatre director, passionate costumier, teacher at Harlaw Academy, mum and friend.

In 2019, she also received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her work, alongside her theatre partner Clare Haggart.

Her connection with these communities and the love she shared with so many was reflected in the number but also variety of generations sitting crying on the wooden benches.

After reading from 1 Corinthians 13 on the subject of love, Rev Johnston said Liz was a woman who always “gave so much of herself”.

However, in her youth, it was revealed the Carnoustie-born woman, who had a penchant for mischief, was adamant that “sewing was not her thing”.

When one exasperated teacher asked what she would do if her future husband needed a button sewed on, Reverend Johnston said: “Liz replied with her usual quick wit, ‘We’ll just buy a new shirt.'”

Married life and Annie Ingles

She met her husband of 49 years Dr Robert Milne, known as Bob, at Aberdeen University when studying to become a teacher.

It was at university Liz joined Attic Theatre after meeting the great Annie Inglis who Reverend Johnston said told her: “‘You have very beautiful eyes darling. You should be on the stage.’

“It was advice Liz took to heart only much later realising that Annie used that line very liberally.”

Liz and Bob got married a day after Bob’s graduation in 1975.

They went on to have three children: Jenny, Jonnie and Katie – who was born days after Phoenix’s first production of Annie in 1991 a year after Liz and Clare founded the company.

However due to Liz’s work in Phoenix, particularly with the youth theatre side of things which she had a special fondness for, Liz’s children admitted they had to learn to share her with their “large Phoenix family” early on.

‘It’s the perfect way to celebrate her life’

Whether she was on stage, directing, sewing wonderful creations for productions, teaching or lending a listening ear, Liz was “someone who was good at all she turned her hand to.”

“Doing so in a way that nurtured and encouraged others,” Reverend Johnston added.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Liz’s life revolved around Phoenix. She knew she was good at what she was doing and she wanted to do that well to make a difference in the lives of others.

“That being said many of you will have known Liz’s quick wit and her wry remarks. Never hurtful but often perceptive.”

It was something she held fast to even when her condition deteriorated towards the end.

“She brought her laugh and humour to her circumstances relishing the life she had enjoyed and so thankful to know the support and love offered to her in these past months.”

On behalf of the family Jonnie Milne, Liz’s son, said: “Seeing everyone’s faces has been incredible.

“Having so many people from so many walks of life all coming to celebrate mum’s life and legacy is really emotional for all of us in the family.

“I think the ceremony and everyone being here just shows the impact she had and as a parent, teacher, director, grandparent, friend the ceremony covered all of it and having so many people probably over 200 people here is really, really special.

“And it’s the perfect way to celebrate her life.”

A life well-measured in love

As many people left the chapel teary-eyed, they exited to the words of Seasons of Love from the musical Rent.

“How do you measure a year in a life? How about love?

“Measure in love.

“Remember the love.”

In lieu of flowers, those attending the funeral were directed to donate to the cancer charity Friends of Anchor who were “wonderful” to Liz during her treatment.