Aberdeen accountant bringing 750-space car park at airport back to life years after closure during Covid

The plan comes as passenger numbers bounce back after hitting rock bottom during the pandemic.

David hopes his new parking venture can revolutionise the market. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

An Aberdeen accountant has brought a 750-space car park at the airport back to life – as he aims to shake up the market by offering a new concept to a growing number of flyers.

David Milne, 53, says he has crunched the numbers, and realised he can offer a service with “door-to-door transfer, total security, and cheaper than the rest”.

David's background in accounting has led to him crunching the numbers for the perfect parking formula. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The site is just up the road from Cairn Industrial Estate, and was previously operated by Aberdeen Airpark, who closed down just as the pandemic struck.

But David feels there is now a gap in Aberdeen Airport parking, and he hopes his “£1 a day” promotion can fill up his 750 spaces in no time.

I paid a visit to the new parking site and heard firsthand how David hopes he can turn what was empty land just a year ago into a roaring success…

Car park brought back to life

His site, which is a four minute drive from the airport, has a storied history.

The car park is built on top of the former Dyce quarry, which was repurposed as a workers camp for conscientious objectors during the First World War.

The site has a storied history before becoming a car park. Image: Google Earth
More recently, It was the home of Aberdeen Airpark for 17 years.

And now David, who has owned the land since the mid 90s, is giving the parking game a shot with his new Park ABZ site…

‘We needed to do something here to get the business going’

The site had been sitting empty for years before the 53-year-old decided he “needed to do something to get the business going”.

David has owned the site since the late 90s, previously renting it out to other parking firms. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
“We own various other properties in Aberdeen and this one sitting empty is no good,” David explains.

Due to the council now charging rates for empty land, he worked out the maths and returned the empty site back to its former use offering Aberdeen Airport parking.

Can his new car park be a success?

David, a chartered accountant, tells me he can offer parking at cheap rates.

The car park was not exactly full to the brim, but David hopes his new promotion can bring travellers to his car park. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
“Parking is a very lucrative business”, The 53-year-old adds.

“If it works and you get the numbers, you’re laughing.

“£2 a day for a car doesn’t sound much, but there are 365 days in a year, and 750 spaces, so when you multiply it all, the number gets quite good.”

How is the parking situation at Aberdeen Airport?

Aberdeen Airport’s footfall continues to rise following the major drop that all airports saw during the pandemic, meaning more options are needed for drivers.

Park ABZ is just one of those.

Aberdeen Airport has seen a large increase in footfall since the pandemic. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen Airport offers its own parking service right at the front door, and a shuttle service which is a two minute transfer to the terminal.

Airparks Express also offers a service from a spot beside the Crowne Plaza hotel, which is a five-minute walk from the airport.

Last year, the company was given permission to expand its base on International Gate following a rise in demand.

Airparks Express has been given permission to extend its new car park at Aberdeen airport.
Airport chiefs were accused of “not wanting competition” when they unsuccessfully tried to block it. 

For one week’s parking, the airport’s shuttle service and Airparks both come to £64.99.

Whereas David’s new venture costs just £37, with his new £1 per day parking scheme. 

So what’s the catch?

Park ABZ is able to offer lower prices due to it being further from the airport than others. While this might be seen as a downside, the businessman says he has developed a way to make it work.

Customers have to call a pre-paid shuttle to pick them up from the car park. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
What do you think of the parking situation at Aberdeen Airport? Let us know in our comments section below

Customers have to turn up and call for a pre-booked shuttle, which takes them down to the airport.

The accountant explains: “It is a bit more work that you need to book in advance, make a phone call to arrange a taxi, jump out your car into a cab for a five minute run and repeat on the way back.

“But realistically, you do it once and it’s just like taking the bus into town.”

David hopes his new approach to the parking game can be a great success. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
He adds: “It’s a simple operation if you’re prepared to do that little bit of effort.

“We’ll give it a bash and if it works, fantastic, if not we’ve got a plan B, a plan C, because that’s business.”

