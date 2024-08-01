‘Jim’s Lobster Shack’: James Watt reveals hope of opening restaurant inspired by fisherman dad

Former BrewDog chief executive James Watt has revealed his hope to open a lobster restaurant in tribute to his dad who is battling cancer.

James took to his social media channels last night to reveal his latest potential business idea – with a logo already in the works.

The proposed venture would be inspired by his father, who worked all his life as a fisherman on the North Sea.

James says profits would be donated to pancreatic cancer charities, which his father was diagnosed with.

The restaurant would be called ‘Jim’s Lobster Shack’ and would take advantage of his family’s lobster boat.

His post reads: “My dad has always been a lobster fisherman. My grandfather was a lobster fisherman too.

“I am thinking about keeping my dad’s lobster boat in the family, and then keeping all of the lobsters it catches for a new restaurant I would open called Jim’s Lobster Shack.

“We would donate a percentage of the profits to pancreatic cancer charities.”

Watt then went on the share concept images of what the sign of the restaurant would look like.

It was coupled with a photo of his beaming father after having caught a fresh lobster.

Jim’s pancreatic cancer battle

The idea comes after his father was moved to Roxburghe House in Aberdeen for “end of life care.”

Jim was sadly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in June.

He had tests taken in both London and Aberdeen before it was confirmed he had stage-four cancer.

James revealed the news had hit his family like a “sledgehammer.”

Speaking in an earlier update, he said: “Up until the start of June my father was a full-time lobster fisherman, hauling 300 lobster pots per day on the North Atlantic – he was fitter and stronger than me.

“I can’t believe how quickly this has gone and that only a few weeks ago he was feeling fit, healthy and catching hundreds of lobsters a day on his boat, the Serene, with his trusty Labrador Jura by his side.”