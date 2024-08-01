‘Jim’s Lobster Shack’: James Watt reveals hope of opening restaurant inspired by fisherman dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Jim’s Lobster Shack’: James Watt reveals hope of opening restaurant inspired by fisherman dad

The former Brewdog CEO recently revealed that his father has moved to Roxburghe House in Aberdeen for "end of life care." 

By Graham Fleming
James says profits would be donated to pancreatic cancer charities. Image: James Watt via Instagram
James says profits would be donated to pancreatic cancer charities. Image: James Watt via Instagram

Former BrewDog chief executive James Watt has revealed his hope to open a lobster restaurant in tribute to his dad who is battling cancer.

James took to his social media channels last night to reveal his latest potential business idea – with a logo already in the works.

The proposed venture would be inspired by his father, who worked all his life as a fisherman on the North Sea.

James says profits would be donated to pancreatic cancer charities, which his father was diagnosed with.

The idea was floated on Instagram. Image: James Watt via Instagram

The restaurant would be called ‘Jim’s Lobster Shack’ and would take advantage of his family’s lobster boat.

His post reads: “My dad has always been a lobster fisherman. My grandfather was a lobster fisherman too.

“I am thinking about keeping my dad’s lobster boat in the family, and then keeping all of the lobsters it catches for a new restaurant I would open called Jim’s Lobster Shack.

“We would donate a percentage of the profits to pancreatic cancer charities.”

Jim Watt, Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
James with his father and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo. Image: James Watt/LinkedIn. 

Watt then went on the share concept images of what the sign of the restaurant would look like.

It was coupled with a photo of his beaming father after having caught a fresh lobster.

Jim’s pancreatic cancer battle

The idea comes after his father was moved to Roxburghe House in Aberdeen for “end of life care.” 

Jim was sadly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in June.

He had tests taken in both London and Aberdeen before it was confirmed he had stage-four cancer.

James Watt and Jim Watt.
A percentage of the profits would go to pancreatic cancer charities. Image: James Watt/LinkedIn.

James revealed the news had hit his family like a “sledgehammer.”

Speaking in an earlier update, he said: “Up until the start of June my father was a full-time lobster fisherman, hauling 300 lobster pots per day on the North Atlantic – he was fitter and stronger than me.

“I can’t believe how quickly this has gone and that only a few weeks ago he was feeling fit, healthy and catching hundreds of lobsters a day on his boat, the Serene, with his trusty Labrador Jura by his side.”

Conversation