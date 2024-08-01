Bodhi the python causes chaos during escape into Banchory art gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bodhi the python causes chaos during escape into Banchory art gallery

The 10ft long snake's owner worked out his location after seeing the mess through the shop window.

Martin Wolski and Bodhi (left) and shop mess (right).
Martin Wolski managed to rescue his beloved pet python Bodhi after it managed to cause havoc in Studio 1. Image: DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

A 10ft snake had to be rescued from a Banchory art gallery after it managed to get into a vent and into the building.

Bodhi, a five-year-old female reticulated python, lives at a flat above Studio 1 in the Aberdeenshire town’s Scott Skinner Square.

Discussing what happened, the gallery and shop’s manager Viv Kerridge, 40, said: “She managed to get into a vent and fell through our bathroom roof.”

Martin Wolski and Bodhi.
Martin Wolski holds his pet snake Bodhi. Image: Viv Kerridge.

The snake’s owner Martin Wolski discovered his pet was missing and thought it may be downstairs in Studio 1, which is closed on a Monday.

Mrs Kerridge explained: “After a frantic morning trying to find where she had managed to get to, he found her in our shop.

“Peeking through the window, he could see a lot of the merchandise was on the floor and he knew that we weren’t usually that messy, so he was pretty certain that she was in the shop.”

Bodhi shop mess.
Bodhi enjoyed her time in the shop. Image: Viv Kerridge.

Bodhi knocked down a number of things from the shop’s displays, including handbags, and Mrs Kerridge said she got a message from her boss explaining the situation.

“She and I rushed down to get the shop open so that Martin could go in and rescue her safely.

Bodhi.
Bodhi hiding in Studio 1. Image: Viv Kerridge.

“We figured the best thing to do was let Martin in with his snake handling tools and let him pick her up.”

The python was there and Mr Wolski managed to rescue his beloved pet and has now blocked the vent in his Banchory flat so there is no repeat incident.

Viv Kerridge.
Viv Kerridge said it ended up being a “positive story”. Image: Viv Kerridge.

According to the shop manager, the two-hour ordeal turned out to be a “positive story”.

She added: “Nothing irreplaceable had been broken, nobody was hurt and we’re glad the beautiful snake managed to get back to her home.”

