A9 near Aviemore closed in both directions due to three-vehicle crash

It happened at around 4.45pm.

By Chris Cromar
The incident happened at around 5pm.

There has been a three-car collision on the A9 south of Aviemore in the Highlands, with the road being closed in both directions as a result.

Emergency services, including police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, are at the scene, which happened at around 4.45pm this afternoon.

One fire appliance was sent from nearby Kingussie to “make the scene safe” after getting called at 5pm.

Posting on Twitter, Traffic Scotland said: “Road users are advised to approach with care in the area”.

‘Please avoid the area’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The A9 is closed both ways south of Aviemore following a three-vehicle crash, which happened around 4.45pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area.

Just yesterday, a collision between a car and a truck saw the A9 at the nearby Granish junction being closed for over three hours.

One driver was issued a fixed penalty notice by police as a result.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

For guidance, there doesn’t appear to be any life-threatening injuries. Recovery ongoing, hope to have it open again soon. I’ll update the social channels when I know.

