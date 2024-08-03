IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for the ‘Traditional Highland Games’ in Aboyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for the ‘Traditional Highland Games’ in Aboyne

The weather was partly rainy with sunny spells but this failed to dampen people's spirits.

Our photographer captured the vibrant energy and joyful atmosphere of the Aboyne Highland Games. A day brimming with fun, tradition, and community spirit! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our photographer captured the vibrant energy and joyful atmosphere of the Aboyne Highland Games. A day brimming with fun, tradition, and community spirit! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Ross Hempseed

Thousands gathered on the Village Green in the heart of Aboyne for this year’s Highland Games.

Also known as the “Traditional Highland Games” having been established way back in 1867.

To this day, the Games still attract thousands of spectators and dozens of competitors eager to showcase their skills in traditional Scottish sports.

These include the famous caber toss, tug o’war, and hammer throw, with competitors usually decked out in tartan kilts showing off their Scottish heritage.

In addition to the sports, Highland Dancing and pipe bands create a jovial atmosphere for families out on the Village Green in Aboyne on August 3.

The weather was rainy at times but it failed to dampen spirits as crowds cheered on competitors.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the Aboyne Highland Games to capture the action.

The stirring sounds of the pipe bands filled the air at the Aboyne Highland Games. A truly Scottish experience!
Aboyne Highland Games starts off with the Pipe Band.
From left, Bonny and Billy Fyvie, Ariella and Logan Bruce enjoying a day at the Aboyne Highland Games!
The men’s 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games was a thrilling showdown of speed and determination. Congratulations to all the athletes!
Allan Hamilton sprinted to victory in the men’s 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games!
The Aboyne Highland Games were a hit with families and their pets, creating joyful memories for all
The crowds enjoyed every moment of the Aboyne Highland Games, cheering on athletes and soaking in the lively atmosphere.
The Aboyne Highland Games brought families together for fun and excitement.
Aboyne Highland Games.
A day full of excitement and community spirit!
Young dancers, from left, Emma Anderson and Maisie Perry-Stuart.
The women’s 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games was a thrilling display of speed and athleticism. What a race!
Congratulations to Vicky Lyons, who took first place in the women’s 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games!
From left, Ellie and Florence Kriewald, Morven, Isabel, Joanie, and Anna Beesley enjoyed the excitement and energy of the Aboyne Highland Games
Grace and tradition unite in Highland dancing
From left, cousins Ru Langan Farmer, Rowan Uist, Affie Langan Farmer, and Magnus Uist enjoy lollipops and soaking up the sun at the Aboyne Highland Games. Perfect day for a sweet treat and sunshine!
Highland dancers brought elegance and energy to the Aboyne Highland Games
The crowds were full of energy and excitement at the Aboyne Highland Games, enjoying every moment of the festivities and cheering on the competitors.
The kids’ 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games was full of youthful energy and excitement.
The kids’ 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games was filled with excitement and energy.
Isaac Lyons, winner of the U7s 100 metre race, showed incredible speed and spirit, all while keeping up with his mum, Vicky Lyons, who also excelled in the women’s race. A family of champions at the Aboyne Highland Games!
The crowds cheered with enthusiasm as the races unfolded at the Aboyne Highland Games
Highland dancers dazzled the crowd with their vibrant performances at the Aboyne Highland Games.
With cheers and applause echoing across the field, the crowds at the Aboyne Highland Games revelled in the thrilling events and festive atmosphere.
Kids raced with smiles and enthusiasm in the 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games. Their joy and energy made the event even more special!
A young athlete in a kilt dashed across the track with all the spirit and energy of the Aboyne Highland Games
These young runners gave their best in the 100 metre race, showcasing their energy and determination
The 100 metre race for kids was a thrilling spectacle of speed and smiles at the Aboyne Highland Games.
This young runner gave it their all in the 100 metre race
Young athletes raced with excitement and determination in the 100 metre event at the Aboyne Highland Games.
Bode and Teddy, along with mum Laura Webster and their adorable puppy Maple, enjoyed a sunny day at the Aboyne Highland Games.
The crowds were buzzing with excitement at the Aboyne Highland Games, soaking up the vibrant atmosphere and cheering on all the events.
An impressive display of strength and skill!
With cheers echoing and smiles all around, the Aboyne Highland Games were a hit with the crowds
A perfect outing for pets and their families!
From the roar of the crowd to the festive atmosphere, the Aboyne Highland Games had everyone in high spirits
A competing piper showcased incredible talent and dedication at the Aboyne Highland Games. The powerful melodies added a distinctive flair to the day’s events!
Four-legged friends were part of the excitement at the Aboyne Highland Games, enjoying the day as much as their human companions.
The girls’ 100 metre race at the Aboyne Highland Games was a thrilling display of speed and determination.
Aboyne Highland Games. All pictures taken by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation