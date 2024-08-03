IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for the ‘Traditional Highland Games’ in Aboyne

Thousands gathered on the Village Green in the heart of Aboyne for this year’s Highland Games.

Also known as the “Traditional Highland Games” having been established way back in 1867.

To this day, the Games still attract thousands of spectators and dozens of competitors eager to showcase their skills in traditional Scottish sports.

These include the famous caber toss, tug o’war, and hammer throw, with competitors usually decked out in tartan kilts showing off their Scottish heritage.

In addition to the sports, Highland Dancing and pipe bands create a jovial atmosphere for families out on the Village Green in Aboyne on August 3.

The weather was rainy at times but it failed to dampen spirits as crowds cheered on competitors.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the Aboyne Highland Games to capture the action.