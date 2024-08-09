Rusty goalposts, no play equipment and broken benches… Meet the locals who take their own deck chairs to Aberdeen’s ‘forgotten’ Danestone Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rusty goalposts, no play equipment and broken benches… Meet the locals who take their own deck chairs to Aberdeen’s ‘forgotten’ Danestone Country Park

Residents are furious that Aberdeen City Council has recently spent £1 million on creating a new playpark in Hazlehead but can't even provide seats at the popular suburb park.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Residents say Aberdeen City Council has "neglected" Danestone Country Park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Residents say Aberdeen City Council has "neglected" Danestone Country Park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Residents in Danestone say they have been left looking on with envy and dismay as millions are spent on dazzling upgrades at Aberdeen parks.

Futuristic space-age climbing frames are soon to be assembled at the beach, and fancy equipment has proven so popular at Hazlehead that it’s caused traffic jams.

These Bridge of Don locals complain that Danestone Country Park didn’t even have a bench – until one kind-hearted carpenter took matters into their own hands and cobbled one together themselves.

And now they are calling for action to improve the “forgotten park of Aberdeen”.

I visited to see if their anger was justified…

Danestone Country Park sign
A sign welcoming visitors to Danestone Country Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

What are my first impressions of Danestone Country Park?

I headed out to the park on a sweltering afternoon in the middle of the school summer holidays to see it for myself.

After making my way past a slightly overgrown sign, I note that the huge piece of land is empty, except for the odd jogger and dog walker.

The park is extremely peaceful, so much so it’s hard to believe you are still in the city.

I meet up with resident Margaret Campbell for a stroll.

There’s a broken picnic table and two seats made from old planks of wood and tree stumps.

A broken picnic table sits in Danestone Country Park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

A pair of rusty goal posts are the only piece of play equipment, with nothing else to entice kids to visit the site next to the River Don.

The park stretches so far it is easily accessible by those living in Tillydrone, Grandholm and Woodside.

Paths running alongside it means residents can safely walk to Bannatyne’s or the large Tesco supermarket.

One of the homemade benches found in Danestone Country Park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But Margaret thinks more could be done to improve things for visitors, starting with proper benches.

“People trekking from Tesco to Tillydrone with their shopping, where do they sit? It’s a long walk.

“It’s a disgrace that the council doesn’t want to spend money in Danestone.”

‘I wonder why they’ve never done anything with this park’

Margaret says: “It’s like living in the country but it’s in the town… We’ve got badgers, foxes, deer, it’s just fabulous.”

But the silence I had been enjoying was unimaginable in years gone by.

She tells me that there used to be three sets of goal posts and youngsters would be out playing football all the time.

Danestone Country Park was largely empty despite the fine summer weather. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

However, council workers removed them around two years ago.

“I asked why they were taking the posts away and was told they were rotten and dangerous, but they were never replaced,” Margaret tells me with an exasperated sigh.

“I just wonder why they’ve never done anything with this park.”

‘What else are the kids supposed to do?’

Margaret’s neighbour Nicola Middler joins us.

She has visited the park for almost 30 years but says it’s nothing like it used to be.

“We had a beautiful kids park here… It had swings, picnic benches, a barbecue and everything,” she reminisces.

“It was great, like being at Balmedie Beach without the sand.”

But Nicola believes the park needs more facilities for youngsters to encourage them to get out and play.

Danestone residents want to see more facilities in the park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“Danestone’s got such a high number of children but they took away the equipment and never replaced it.

“People say that kids are on their computers, they are on their phones, all they do is sit at home, but what else are they supposed to do?”

Nicola says the park is used by a lot of residents who visit to let their dogs run around.

“Some days there can be up to 27 of us here, we need a seat to sit on.”

She also said the two homemade benches currently in place are a “godsend”.

“Last year we would come down here on a fine day with our dogs and take our own deck chairs down because there is nowhere to sit,” she explained.

Youngster slams ‘really rubbish’ goal posts

Young footballer Cameron, 10, has visited the park with his mum for a bit of practice.

He often goes down to Danestone Country Park with his dad to have a kickabout.

However, they have to bring their own goals because he quite bluntly says the rusted ones there are “really rubbish”.

Cameron wants to see new goal posts installed, along with picnic benches and a small climbing frame.

A rusty gate welcomes visitors to Danestone Country Park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Do you agree this is Aberdeen’s forgotten park? Let us know in our comments section below

And he wants these new goalposts to be like the ones found further along the Don at Seaton Park.

“It has goals with a basketball hoop at the top,” he enthuses.

“People could play basketball as well so you don’t need a football pitch and then a basketball court, you just have it in one!”

And he wants to see some action taken sooner rather than later.

“We need to get more people out here, it’s like a graveyard,” the youngster remarked.

What does the council have to say about it?

But, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed there are no plans to do anything to the park.

She explained: “The area is maintained as a countryside area rather than a formal park such as Hazlehead Park.

“We welcome any opportunity working in partnership with the local community to improve the area.”

