Biker and passenger taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash between car and motorbike near Banchory

Two people were taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ crash between a car and motorbike on the A93 near Banchory yesterday.

The 43-year-old male Triumph Rocket rider and his 55-year-old female pillion passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision with a Nissan Qashqai near Bridge of Canny at around 3pm.

The Nisson Qashqai driver and passenger were not injured.

The road was closed for eight hours and finally reopened at 11:30pm.

Police appeal after A93 motorbike crash

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened around 11.30pm on Sunday, August 4. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out investigations.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2127 of Sunday August 4.”