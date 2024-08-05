Sainsburys to spend almost £60k demolishing recycling sites at Garthdee and Berryden amid deposit return scheme fiasco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsburys to spend almost £60k demolishing recycling sites at Garthdee and Berryden amid deposit return scheme fiasco

The supermarket giant is set to get rid of the relatively newly installed recycling points after an application was made to Aberdeen City Council.

By Isaac Buchan
Sainsbury's in Garthdee is one of the stores which will have it's recycling centre removed. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Sainsbury's in Garthdee is one of the stores which will have it's recycling centre removed. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Almost £60,000 will be spent removing recycling points at Sainsbury’s stores in Aberdeen which were installed as part of the controversial deposit return scheme (DRS).

The supermarket giant is set to get rid of the relatively newly installed recycling points at the Garthedee and Berryden Road stores after an application was made to Aberdeen City Council.

The facilities were installed in line with the DRS which was due to be introduced nationwide in July 2022.

This has now been delayed until October 2025 at the earliest..

Sainsbury's Berryden Road store.
The supermarket giant’s Berryden Road store will also see its DRS points demolished. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Sainsbury’s was one of five major supermarkets in the UK to publicly cast doubts on the government project.

What is a Deposit Return Scheme?

Deposit return schemes are commonplace across Europe and are there to encourage people to recycle bottles and cans.

Drinks sold in certain containers will have an extra 20p charge, which is returned once the container is deposited at a recycling point.

A reverse vending machine.
Many businesses have already invested cash in reverse vending machines like this one. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The deposit will apply to any single-use container made from PET plastic, metal or glass.

Environmental chiefs say this will reduce litter and climate change with less waste ending up at landfill.

What do Sainsbury’s think?

In April 2023, just before the scheme was delayed, a spokeswoman for the supermarket said the timings were “unattainable” and that “critical information was still missing”.

Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s is rolling out a nationwide removal of its recycling centres. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Later that year, the supermarket began axing its recycling centres at almost 250 UK stores.

A spokesperson at the time said they were axing recycling centres nationwide to “focus on materials which are traditionally harder for customers to recycle at home”.

And Sainsbury’s recycling centres in Aberdeen are next up on the chopping block…

Aberdeen recycling centres put in the bin

Sainsbury’s submitted their application to the council last week to remove their DRS recycling centres in Aberdeen.

They detailed how £20,500 would be spent removing their Berryden facilities, and £37,500 at their Garthdee store.

The Sainsbury's on Berryden Road in Aberdeen.
The Sainsbury’s on Berryden Road in Aberdeen will see it’s DRS point removed before the scheme is even introduced. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: ““The deposit return scheme units at our Garthdee and Berryden supermarkets were installed in 2021 as part of an extended trial, during which we have received lots of useful feedback on their design.

“The trial is now ending and we are preparing to remove the units.”

What do you think of the deposit return scheme? Let us know in our comments section below

 Read more:

