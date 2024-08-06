Tile company with branches in Aberdeen and Inverness on ‘brink of collapse’

Fears have been raised about the future of tile supply stores in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Ceramic Tile Distributers (CTD) Tiles, one of Britain’s biggest tile suppliers, is “on the brink of collapse”, according to Sky News.

The news organisation learnt CTD Tiles filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Monday.

They have reported advisers are “scrambling” to find a buyer for the business.

It is understood Interpath Advisory will be overseeing a sale process which could lead to a “pre-pack administration” later this month.

The impact on stores and staff, including those in Aberdeen and Inverness, is not yet known.

Fear for future of CTD Tiles in Aberdeen and Inverness

CTD Tiles was bought by the Aurelius Group, which previously acquired The Body Shop and Lloyds Pharmacy, in 2022.

It employs around 400 people and has 87 stores across the UK, including 13 acquired from Tile Giant just last year.

The Aberdeen showroom and trade centre are located at Willowbank Retail Park, while the Highland branch can be found on Station Road in Inverness.

The company, which sells high-quality tiles for trade and to customers, first came to the north-east in 1998 with a showroom in a large warehouse on Canal Road in the Granite City.

Its history goes back more than 50 years with the group becoming one of the leading names in the industry.

According to Sky News, it has managed to “withstand pressures” due to additional financial support from its owner.

A spokesperson from Aurelius said they were unable to comment.