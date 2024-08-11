Meet the masseuse mum who turned old rehab offices into plush new Peterhead day spa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the masseuse mum who turned old rehab offices into plush new Peterhead day spa

I got an inside look at Peterhead's newest and ONLY day spa, and heard from the woman behind it all...

Kerry McWilliam has opened a first of its kind day spa in the heart of Peterhead. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Kerry McWilliam has opened a first of its kind day spa in the heart of Peterhead. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Kerry McWilliam has lost count of how many shoulders she has rubbed during an 18-year career as a masseuse.

She was once the head massage therapist at the luxurious Ardoe House, and spent five years with the Friends of Anchor charity, working in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

The 43-year-old has even travelled the country, teaching budding masseuses the trade.

The 43-year-old has 18 years experience as a masseuse, and has now brought that to the Blue Toon. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The 43-year-old has 18 years experience as a masseuse, and has now brought that to the Blue Toon. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

But the mum-of-two has given all that up to open her new day spa in the heart of Peterhead.

The Blue Toon isn’t exactly the day spa capital of Europe, so how exactly did this idea come about?

I paid a visit to the new Indulgence day spa and spoke to Kerry about her new venture, including.

  • Her long and winding road to ending up in the Blue Toon
  • How she turned a former rehab centre into a day spa… with just her husband’s help
  • What she can offer that “no one else can”
  • And why she loves doing business in Peterhead

Kerry’s journey from Ardoe to ARI

I visited Indulgence for a tour of Kerry’s one-of-a-kind Peterhead day spa.

She is originally from Aberdeen, and has done it all when it comes to massages.

Kerry has taken a long and winding road before opening her dream day spa in Peterhead. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Kerry has taken a long and winding road before opening her dream day spa in Peterhead. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

As we lounge on the comfortable seating, she tells me that before moving to Peterhead she was the head massage therapist at Ardoe Hotel, and had also travelled up and down Scotland teaching the trade.

And just before taking over the former rehab centre on St Peter Street, she even massaged patients at ARI.

“I offered massages for patients in the oncology, haematology and radiotherapy at the Friends of Anchor ward,” the 43-year-old tells me.

“It helped take their minds off of treatment and just made them feel normal.

“I absolutely loved it.”

From offices to day spa… in just three months

But despite her 18 years experience, opening her dream Peterhead day spa didn’t come without its challenges…

"Indulgence" was previously offices occupied by the Turning Point rehab centre. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
“Indulgence” was previously offices occupied by the Turning Point rehab centre. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Kerry tells me she originally saw the building a year ago, but only pulled the trigger on her masterplan earlier this year.

“Our biggest challenge was trying to work full-time and do the renovations,” the masseuse explains.

“Me and my husband did three months of renovations to turn what used to be offices into the spa.

“We did all the work upstairs ourselves, and downstairs we had a local company do the plumbing.”

‘People in Peterhead are very loyal’ says day spa owner

Indulgence has been open for one month, offering deep tissue and hot stone massages, a hot tub and sauna.

The 43-year-old masseuse attributes her day spa successes to the people of Peterhead.

"Indulgence" offers a wide variety of relaxation treatments. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
“Indulgence” offers a wide variety of relaxation treatments. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“The people in Peterhead are very loyal as I’ve found out, word of mouth is just amazing here,” Kerry beams.

“If it wasn’t for the locals coming in and using the facilities, I wouldn’t have a business.”

She then goes on to tell me how this is one of the big differences she has seen between working in the Blue Toon, compared to Aberdeen.

“Peterhead is a closer-knit community than Aberdeen. The loyalty here is amazing.

“Once they have been and they like something, they tell people.

“And they come back time and time again, it’s been great so far.”

The day spa even has its own hot tub room. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The day spa even has its own hot tub room. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

So how has Peterhead day spa been received?

Since opening its doors and turning on the bubbles in the hot tub, Kerry tells me that the town has embraced her new business.

“The feedback has been good, I hope!” she laughs.

The mum of two hopes the spa can keep going from strength to strength. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The mum of two hopes the spa can keep going from strength to strength. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

And now is all about making Indulgence a household name in the Blue Toon.

As I leave to let Kerry get back to her busy list of clients, It looks like a space on one of Indulgence’s massage tables will be hard to come by if her first month of success is anything to go off.

Indulgence day spa is now open on St Peter Street

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.
Attempted child rapist is fined for sex assault on NHS nurse
A nurse in blue scrubs walks through a busy hospital ward.
NHS Grampian shortchanged by more than £262m while Glasgow gets millions more
SFRS were at the scene of a crash in Aberdeen.
Emergency response to three-vehicle crash in Aberdeen
Fire at Westburn Drive in Aberdeen.
Seven fire crews tackled blaze at house on Westburn Drive in Aberdeen
Broken storefront in Cults
Cults pet shop owner thanks those who rushed to help after car crashed into…
Dzintars Petrovs. Image: Facebook
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools
Peter Clark, director of BASC Scotland and retired RSPB officer Brian Etheridge discuss grouse shooting ahead of the Glorious Twelfth. Image: DCT Media
Driven grouse shooting: 'No place in modern society', or a vital tradition? Locals have…
The Co-op is fighting plans for a new Stonehaven Tesco.
Supermarket wars: Co-op AND Morrisons landowner fighting to stop rival Stonehaven Tesco opening
Iain Aitken and his white Ford car. Image: Supplied Iain Aitken.
Driver shares harrowing details of injuries after A920 horror crash
Food trucks on Beach Esplanade
Readers React: Food trucks create 'buzz' at Aberdeen beach - but are there now…
7

Conversation