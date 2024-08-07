Sold: West end pharmacy snapped up as owner retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sold: West end pharmacy snapped up as owner retires

Fiona Arris has run Anderson and Spence in Fountainhall Road since 2008.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Anderson & Spence Pharmacy
Anderson & Spence Pharmacy is located on Fountainhall Road next to Fountainhall Wines. Image: Christie & Co.

An established pharmacy in the Rubislaw area of Aberdeen has been taken over by new owners.

Anderson & Spence Pharmacy on Fountainhall Road had been owned and operated by Fiona Arris since 2008.

She has now sold on the west end business for an “undisclosed price” in preparation for her retirement.

Fiona Arris took over the pharmacy in 2008 with her husband Brian. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

The pharmacy is now in the hands of Kenneth Manson, managing director of Kemnay Pharmacy Ltd.

The family-run group already runs a number of pharmacies across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Dundee.

The new owner said the Rubislaw location was a “natural fit” to their existing portfolio.

Kemnay Pharmacy
The new owners already operate a number of pharmacies across the region, including Kemnay Pharmacy. Image: Google Maps.

“We were delighted that the acquisition, handled extremely efficiently by Karl and his team, completed within the projected three-month timeframe in a relaxed stress-free manner,” he said.

“We look forward to building on the success of the business and wish Fiona a happy retirement.”

Rubislaw pharmacy sold

Anderson & Spence dispense an average of 8,000 NHS items each month and is managed by an experienced pharmacist who is also an independent prescriber.

The sale was overseen by Karl Clezy who works as pharmacy director at Christie & Co.

He added: “This was a quick sale process, as expected, as this is an attractive pharmacy business in a sought-after area of Aberdeen.

“The pharmacy has been well looked after by Fiona for a long time, who has invested in the premises and has looked after the staff.

“We received three notes of interest in the first week of marketing and the sale completed within a three-month period.

“The pharmacy is perfect for the new owners as they already own pharmacies in similar types areas to Rubislaw.”

Conversation