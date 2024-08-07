Sold: West end pharmacy snapped up as owner retires

An established pharmacy in the Rubislaw area of Aberdeen has been taken over by new owners.

Anderson & Spence Pharmacy on Fountainhall Road had been owned and operated by Fiona Arris since 2008.

She has now sold on the west end business for an “undisclosed price” in preparation for her retirement.

The pharmacy is now in the hands of Kenneth Manson, managing director of Kemnay Pharmacy Ltd.

The family-run group already runs a number of pharmacies across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Dundee.

The new owner said the Rubislaw location was a “natural fit” to their existing portfolio.

“We were delighted that the acquisition, handled extremely efficiently by Karl and his team, completed within the projected three-month timeframe in a relaxed stress-free manner,” he said.

“We look forward to building on the success of the business and wish Fiona a happy retirement.”

Rubislaw pharmacy sold

Anderson & Spence dispense an average of 8,000 NHS items each month and is managed by an experienced pharmacist who is also an independent prescriber.

The sale was overseen by Karl Clezy who works as pharmacy director at Christie & Co.

He added: “This was a quick sale process, as expected, as this is an attractive pharmacy business in a sought-after area of Aberdeen.

“The pharmacy has been well looked after by Fiona for a long time, who has invested in the premises and has looked after the staff.

“We received three notes of interest in the first week of marketing and the sale completed within a three-month period.

“The pharmacy is perfect for the new owners as they already own pharmacies in similar types areas to Rubislaw.”