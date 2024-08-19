Zipline coming to Johnshaven park, Deveronvale floodlights plan and new owner’s revamp of £530k Torphins mill

Mearns youngsters could be in for some fun with plans for a zipline at Johnshaven, storm-damaged floodlights are due to be replaced at Deveronvale and a historic Torphins mill is being done up.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, there are hopes developers could save a historic bank board room as they transform the building into student flats.

New bike stands at historic Aberdeenshire landmarks

For many of us, there’s no better activity on a sunny day than a bike ride into the beautiful north-east countryside.

But cyclists stopping for a rest at some of our picturesque attractions can often find themselves having to chain their bike up to the nearest tree or signpost available.

The owners of Crathes Castle outside Banchory, nearby Drum Castle, and Castle Fraser near Inverurie are now looking to change that.

The National Trust for Scotland wants to build shelters with space for 10 bikes at each castle.

They would be at the car park of Drum Castle and Castle Fraser, and near the courtyard at Crathes Castle

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed how proposals to boost internet signal at Drum Castle had been approved.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites will be used to beam down signal from space.

Work planned at entrance to Peterhead’s Score base

In Peterhead, Score bosses are applying for permission to create a new access road to their Burnhaven base.

This route to the car park and yard is needed to “ensure full business operations” while work takes place at the current entry point.

Score says repairs are needed at the culverted stream at the spot, and this is expected to take about five months.

The alternate access route would be just north of the current one.

Deveronvale lodges plans for new floodlights

Highland Football League side Deveronvale has been left in the dark since storms damaged their floodlights last year.

The Banff side has been forced to start winter games earlier as their lights were knocked out of commission in December.

There had been some fears that the Banffers would have to find an alternative ground to play their home games at this season.

Turriff and Inverurie Locos had offered their facilities, if it came to it.

But last month, league officials gave Vale their blessing to keep using Princess Royal Park.

And now, in a bid to get them in by November, plans for the new equipment have been sent to Aberdeenshire Council.

Four will be erected, at each corner of the ground.

Huntly town centre internet boost could be perfect for farmers markets

Over in Huntly, plans to boost internet signal in the town centre are being rolled out.

The Huntly Development Trust (HDT) has run the Orbs Community Bookshop since 2020.

It was previously the town’s Royal Bank of Scotland, until it shut in a wave of closures in 2018.

Now, Angus Yarwood of Smart Rural is behind plans to install a public wi-fi point at the building.

‘Times are changing… It’s badly needed’

Architect Jill Andrews explains: “Historically, Huntly’s town centre has always been the focal point for activity – a place to meet, greet, socialise and do business.

“Times are changing, and securing a decent wi-fi signal to support operating businesses, the local community and visitors is badly needed.

“This proposal is aiming to future proof the town square for our digital future.”

The wi-fi point would be “a slim, small, unobtrusive box”.

And how will it help Huntly’s regular markets?

Documents sent to the council argue that this would be especially handy during the town’s popular farmers markets.

The architect adds: “Enabling market stall traders to freely connect their smartphone-based digital payment systems to high speed and reliable internet will facilitate faster transactions for contactless payments.

“Residents with limited home internet can access free public wi-fi for banking, council or central government services, and communicating with friends and family.

“Free public internet also means that anyone with a smartphone can make free international calls through apps such as Facetime.”

HDT is supporting the scheme too, by making their buildings available.

It comes as the local volunteers prepare to open a new cafe and cinema in a former town centre shop at The Square.

Read more about that here.

Restaurant to install new sign at historic building

Elsewhere in Huntly, there are plans for some changes at another old bank building.

The old Clydesdale branch was turned into The Bank restaurant a few years ago, opening in March 2022.

Since then, it has carved out quite a name for itself.

And now bosses want that name up there on the front of it.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council show how “THE BANK RESTAURANT” would be spelled out above the door.

Duncan Taylor Whisky owns the building, and is behind the plan.

Plan to preserve Victorian boardroom at historic bank

Built in the Victorian times, the board room of the former TSB on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace has been hailed as a “spectacular” piece of architecture.

Heritage buffs gush that “no expense was spared” on this room, which is the most intact part of the original 19th century design formed by Aberdeen’s William Kelly.

They add: “The space is a majestic survival of late 19th century aspiration and an intelligent response to the needs of the client.”

But the bank closed in 2016 – and the boardroom has suffered some damage since then.

What is happening now?

While lying vacant, it has began to show some wear and tear.

But recently, plans were formed to bring the city centre site back to life as a 28-bedroom block of student flats.

Under these blueprints, the board room would be converted into a “silent library”.

And now historians are urging developers to spruce up the boardroom as part of the project.

The council’s senior planner has demanded more information on how the boardroom will be restored to its former glory.

How will this be achieved then?

Architects for Dunbar-based student flat operator Bauhaus have now revealed their in-depth “repair strategy” for this decaying marvel.

To name but a few items on the laundry list of repairs:

The clock needs sorted out by a “qualified horologist experienced in Victorian

mechanisms”. Christopher Edwards of The Clock Shop at Chapel of Garioch “could be consulted”.

mechanisms”. Christopher Edwards of The Clock Shop at Chapel of Garioch “could be consulted”. An “accredited conservator” needs to restore the ceiling

The main stair from the former telling office should be protected during the works and carefully cleaned

Earlier this month, The Press and Journal revealed that the nearby closed Bank of Scotland on Union Street could be revived as a kebab restaurant.

Rehab clinic approved at Aberdeen Harbour

Planning chiefs have signed off on proposals to transform old Aberdeen Harbour offices into a new daytime rehab centre.

Phoenix Futures plan to open the centre in the B-listed building which has been home to the Harbour Board since the 19th century.

It would only be open during the day, and would not provide accommodation.

Read more about the plans here.

Zipline plans at Johnshaven park!

Here’s some news that might cheer up some Mearns youngsters as they prepare to return to school…

Plans have been lodged to do up Wairds Park in Johnshaven – with a new zipline adding to the excitement.

The land was gifted to the Parish of Benholm and Johnshaven by Miss Anna Scott of Brotherton Estates all the way back in 1923.

There’s a 50-site caravan park there too.

And now, 100 years on, it appears to have a bright future as the local community council is planning to give it a fun-filled makeover.

So what’s going to go to make way for new additions?

Two “springy animals” will be removed, along with a see-saw.

In their place there will be a new basketball hoop, a timber trim trail and a new zipline.

This would stretch to about 25m.

The Wairds Park Committee, who own the land, have already given their approval.

Upgrades at Deeside mill converted into home

The Learney Mill, on the outskirts of Torphins, dates back more than 110 years.

But the B-listed building hasn’t been used for its original purpose since at least the 1950s.

And there has been some trouble at the mill over the years.

By the 1970s it was derelict, and used to store hay, and then suffered a huge fire.

It was left “totally gutted”.

In the late 1980s it was purchased from the Learney Estate and turned into a home.

The five-bedroom property was recently listed for sale, and sold last October.

How much did old mill fetch – and who bought it?

ESPC shows it fetched £530,000.

And new owner Richard Bannister has now lodged plans to do up the prestigious property.

He wants to replace windows installed when the mill was turned into a home about 40 years ago.

Document sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “They are not visually attractive, featuring heavy frames and prominent trickle vents.

“The current windows detract from the heritage aesthetic of the building, both with their dimensions and dark wood colour.”

Mr Bannister says they are also rotten, while his planned replacements would “further enhance the visual appearance of the mill”.

