‘Dutch-style’ Queen’s Cross roundabout, cycle routes replacing parking across West End and bus lanes to Westhill: Raft of traffic changes proposed

A continuous cycle route could run from Aberdeen city centre to Westhill — but major traffic changes are being proposed to make it happen.

A “Dutch-style” roundabout, new bus lanes, and more safe crossing places could all be introduced to the busy route.

The extensive plans also include narrowing roads, changing roundabouts and removing city centre parking.

All these proposals are being looked at as a way to build segregated cycle paths and improve cycling between Aberdeen and Westhill.

And now, members of the public are being asked their thoughts on the latest proposed road change-up.

So what are the main proposed changes, and how could this impact you?

Well, we compared the plans to Google Maps to work it out, and here’s what we found:

A ‘continuous’ cycle route from Aberdeen to Westhill

The early plans highlight a “continuous, safe and attractive” cycle route between Westhill and the city centre.

There are proposals to introduce segregated two-way cycle tracks (on one side of the road) or one-way cycle tracks (on both sides of the road) along busier roads with higher speed limits.

And, there could be some on-road cycling routes along residental, low speed, roads.

Some of these paths could also be intended for pedestrians as well as cyclists.

But, to create these segregated paths busy roads could be narrowed, meaning there’s fewer lanes in some areas that would spread traffic out — particularly at junctions.

An example of this can be seen on Carden Place at the junction with Albert Street. The busy road could be reduced to just one lane instead of two.

This could mean that there’s not the same potential for confusion about which lane to be in, but it might also lead to a build up of traffic — especially in busy areas where it is currently a bit more evenly spread.

Queen’s Road changes, including a bus stop changes and a roundabout removal

Queen’s Road could be narrowed to accommodate the cycle track and footway, removing the on-street parking.

The bus lane between Queen’s Avenue and Royfold Crescent could be removed, as could the bus stops on either side of the road just west of the Anderson Drive roundabout. It is not clear where this bus stop would be moved to though.

There could be some big changes made at the Anderson Drive roundabout near the playing fields to accommodate the “shared path”. The Queen’s Road arm leading onto the roundabout from the west could be changed from three lanes to just one, according to the plans.

Anderson Drive will continue to have two lanes on either side of the roundabout, but a new staggered pedestrian crossing could be added just north of the roundabout.

Meanwhile, the Forest Road Roundabout could be removed entirely and replaced by a crossroads junction with traffic lights.

‘Dutch-style’ transformation for Queen’s Cross roundabout

As mentioned, Queen’s Road could be narrowed, meaning there would only be one lane and a segregated cycle path approaching the notorious Queen’s Cross Roundabout.

If the changes go ahead there will also only be one lane approaching the roundabout from Fountainhall Road, Carden Place, and St Swithin Street.

The plans include changes to Albyn Place — drivers will no longer be able to exit onto Albyn Place from the roundabout.

Additionally, the right turn from Carden Place onto Albyn Place will be for buses and cyclists only.

But what is a “Dutch-style” roundabout?

The UK’s first Dutch-style roundabout was built in Cambridge, a city known for cycling, in 2020 and gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians.

An outer ring is a dedicated cycle path, and each arm of the roundabout could have a zebra crossing.

Meaning drivers would need to yield to both cyclists and walkers.

What do you think about the potential road change-up? Let us know in our comments section below

A major Aberdeen parking overhaul…

As mentioned, on-street parking on Queen’s Road could be removed.

This could impact people parking near Albyn School, St Margaret’s School, the office buildings and some residential properties.

It isn’t the only street where parking could be disrupted though…

The proposed cycle path could stop people from parking on Carden Place, where there are plenty of offices and homes.

It could also impact Skene Street, where again, people may be parking to access offices or other businesses as well as Gilcomstoun School to pick up their kids.

And finally Rosemount Viaduct, where people may park when going to see a show at His Majesty’s Theatre or to head down to Union Terrace Gardens.

…and new bus lanes out to Westhill

Four new bus lanes could be installed along the A944, according to the plans.

However, these are part of a city-wide bus priority strategy being developed by Aberdeen City Council.

These new bus lanes will be consulted on later in the year, but have been included in the plans to show how they would work with the cycle routes.

In the direction of Westhill:

The west lane, bypassing the roundabout that connects Skene Road (A9119) with the A944, is a proposed bus lane.

The bus lane will continue for around half a mile until the next roundabout thus reducing the A944 westbound to one lane instead of two.

It is proposed to put a bus lane just before the Kingsford roundabout.

In the direction of Aberdeen:

Another bus lane is proposed for the A944 just before the Kingsford roundabout.

Just after the left turn for Ardene Vets, another bus lane is planned and will stop just before the turn-off for Kingswells Causeway.

After the junction with Kingswells Causeway, the bus lane could start again and run until the roundabout (joining the A944 with the C89C Chapel of Stoneywood road).

The bus lane could start after the roundabout again, right up until the roundabout connecting to the A9119 Skene Road.

Submit your views before August 18:

You can give your views on the proposals through a short online survey here.

If you want to have your say, you must get the response in before Sunday, August 18.

Read about the full plan in more detail online here.