Driver shares harrowing details of injuries after A920 horror crash

A driver from Insch has spoken about his harrowing ordeal suffering multiple injuries in a car crash earlier this week.

Iain Aitken, 28, was involved in a two-vehicle collision on the A920 near Drum of Wartle on Wednesday, August 7.

The crash was so severe that Mr Aitken had to be pulled from the wreckage by a passing motorist Rhian Wood.

Mr Aitken recalled hot liquid pouring over the hot engine, causing a lot of smoke to billow out, which could have caught fire.

As Ms Wood was attending to Mr Aitken, she was subjected to ranting from a disgruntled driver who was eager to get home, but the crash was blocking the road.

Mr Aitken had been heading home from working in Aberdeen as operations support for Oleochem Project Management.

Once emergency services were on scene, Mr Aitken was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

He confirmed that his car was damaged beyond repair due to the impact.

He shared via social media a list of injuries, writing: “Internal bleed on the right-hand side that they believe has stopped and was small enough not to operate on; just told to be cautious of future abdominal pain as it could be that its torn open again.

“Shattered left knee, currently in a brace and likely won’t be back to walking properly for a good 12 months.

“In the meantime, leg is locked basically straight and will be back to ARI every 2-3 weeks for x-rays and adjustment.

“Left foot cannot bear weight so bed-bound, just x-rayed to see if fractured or broken.”

Driver left with multiple injuries following crash on the A920

Iain was grateful for those who assisted him in what was a very traumatic experience.

He said: “Thank you to those witnesses, helpers and emergency services on the scene. Without you, I would have been a lot more uncomfortable for a lot longer.

“Thank you, Rhian Wood, for your help and for keeping in touch, sorry about your holiday interruption.”

He also thanked the staff at ARI, including Rory and his resus team, the Surgical High Dependency Unit staff including Becky and Rebecca on nights and Pamela and Fay on days.

Doctors have said Mr Aitken may be able to be back home in the coming days.

Mr Aitken’s new wife Sarah has been by his side for much of his ordeal.

The couple married in June after 13 years together, and Mr Aitken joked that people should pray for his wife.

He added: “Sarah is going to need your well wishes more than me as I’m not exactly going to be doing much except winding her up whilst sitting at home.”

Police confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.