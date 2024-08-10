Emergency response to three-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at 4.43 pm at the junction of Hilton Drive with North Anderson Drive.

A fire crew from North Anderson Drive and two appliances from Ellon have been tasked to attend.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland are on the scene.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We are in attendance at a three-vehicle RTC on the junction between Hilton Drive and North Anderson Drive.

“We were asked to attend by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We have tasked a pump from North Anderson Drive and two pumps from Ellon to attend.”

We have asked Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.