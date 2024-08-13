‘Our only shop has shut and the church will be next – but we want to bring forgotten New Aberdour back to life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our only shop has shut and the church will be next – but we want to bring forgotten New Aberdour back to life’

I sat down with the locals "saving New Aberdour's heritage", as they rally to provide a place for people to meet up.

A group of locals are banding together to save their "forgotten" village following years of hardships. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

New Aberdour’s only shop has shut, there’s no Post Office, buses have been cut and the village church is going to close.

This all comes after the school closed 20 years ago, and the boarded-up pub is a derelict eyesore having served its last pints 17 years ago.

But, for a population of just more than 300, New Aberdour is a village rich with history.

It’s where Christianity first arrived in the north-east, with a much earlier version of St Drostan’s church overlooking the bay since the 6th century.

Religion in New Aberdour has a fascinating history stretching back to the 6th century. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Locals are now fighting to make sure its storied past is not forgotten – and to keep the community spirit forged through the generations alive.

“We are the last ones standing,” Graeme Bruce tells me as he looks back on all the recent blows.

Graeme is the chairman of the Friends of New Aberdour Church (FNAC) charity, a group of  locals joining forces to try and save the village from falling into disarray.

Graeme Bruce is leading the cause to keep New Aberdour standing on its own two feet. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
I spoke with the group about their project to save the north-east’s forgotten village, and heard about:

  • The storied, untold past of New Aberdour
  • The struggles facing the village as shops shut down and public services are cut
  • And the one-eyed American Civil War veteran who lived in a cave, and how he sums up the fight to preserve New Aberdour

Church on the chopping block

Arriving at St Drostan’s church on a grey Monday morning, I am greeted with a howling gale coming in from the Moray firth.

The church is one of many across Scotland which has been earmarked for closure. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
But despite the treacherous conditions, people of all ages have braved the weather to make it to the weekly coffee morning.

I am welcomed with a warm smile by Graeme, as we sit down with Corrine Cox, a local historian and member of the charity, in a cosy corner.

Over a cup of tea and scone (genuinely the best scone I have ever had), the pair tell me about the community’s storied past and uncertain future.

The pair are both members of the Friends of New Aberdour Church charity, who hope to preserve the building despite its potential closure. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Their most pressing concern right now is the building we are sitting in. It’s where they hold their weekly Monday morning coffee mornings from 10am to noon.

Between sips of tea, Corrine tells me that – despite its significance in the religious history of Scotland – is bound to shut.

Graeme tells me he hopes the group can repurpose the church into a hub for everyone in the community. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
“Churches have been closing left, right and centre across the country,” the 69-year-old tells me.

“We were invited, shall we say, by the Church of Scotland to repurpose our building to make it more viable.

“Not just for Sunday services, but also during the week to bring people in from the community…”

And they are now trying to raise funds to make sure they can continue to provide “a place for people to come together”.

A Church of Scotland spokeswoman told us there is “currently no date” for it, but the New Aberdour place of worship “is designated for closure”.

‘There is nowhere to go, so they come here’

That sense of community they are so keen to keep alive is fully on show at the coffee morning.

The church is full of people, young and old, enjoying each other’s company.

If you hadn’t told me otherwise, I would have presumed it was all one big family.

The church was bustling with locals enjoying the coffee morning, although some residents were camera shy! Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“The coffee mornings are a way of meeting up with people. There’s no cafe, there’s nowhere for people to go, and so they come here,” Corrine explains.

And there really is not much for locals in New Aberdour.

Its only school was shut down decades ago, and there are no cafes or pubs.

But it was when the village shop closed that alarm bells really began to ring…

Shop closure a ‘real blow’

The newsagents sat on High Street for decades, with different owners coming and going over the years.

It sold the usual range of essentials as well as items from nearby butchers.

The final custodians blamed the cost of living crisis and soaring prices as they made the “painful decision” to shutter the shop in September 2022.

The newsagents was the towns only shop before it closed down last year. Image: Google Maps
“It was a real blow to the community,” Corrine sighed.

“The shop used to have a coffee machine, and people would pop in, get their messages and have a blether, but we don’t have that any more, people needed that.

“Now you have to go online for shopping, or get a lift to the shops if you can’t drive.”

And it’s not just the shop that has closed down lately…

Bus routes axing mean ‘torture’ for locals

The village’s bus service, or soon-to-be lack there of, is another issue which has made life harder for those living in New Aberdour.

New Aberdour has lost a number of services and businesses in the past few years. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Stagecoach’s major timetable overhaul has axed the New Aberdour to Fraserburgh route, which comes into effect Monday, August 19.

The only way to travel out of the village come next week for those who don’t drive is by Aberdeenshire Council’s Dial-a-Bus service.

However, it only goes through the village once a week.

Bus services will soon be axed across the north-east. Image: Stagecoach North Scotland

Corrine lets me know just how much this affects the community: “If you’re not in a position to drive because you’re older or you’re younger, you’re stuck.

“This leads to people becoming very isolated.

“It must be torture for young people going to college, even in Fraserburgh.”

But despite it looking like there was not much hope for the future of New Aberdour, locals came together to keep that strong sense of community alive.

Village heroes band together to save New Aberdour

Friends of New Aberdour Church were born from the ashes of the “forgotten” village.

Despite having service after service stripped from the community, this group of resilient residents refused to give up the fight to keep spirits up.

The Friends of New Aberdour Church have banded together to keep the community alive in the face of closures and service cuts. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
And Corrine is a shining example, refusing to get too despondent about the setbacks.

Originally from Yorkshire, she moved to New Aberdour 27 years ago, and has fully embraced the village and its storied past.

And this passion, shared by the rest of its residents, for keeping New Aberdour alive is what binds the village together.

The pair have fully embraced the New Aberdour spirit. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
“We definitely needed something to keep the community together,” the 73-year-old historian tells me.

“We’re a tight-knit community. People always look out for their neighbours and people in the village.

“We want to encourage people to cherish their heritage, value it, and pass it on to further generations.

“That’s what makes communities unique.”

What’s next for New Aberdour crusaders?

The group is planning a special Saturday Night Special in Aberdour Hall from 7pm on Saturday, August 17.

It will feature music from the 1960s onwards, “disco bingo”, a raffle and folk can even bring along their own drink.

So what are villagers doing to keep history alive?

After finishing up my cup of tea and scone (I can’t put into words how amazing it was) I get ready to head off before the “heritage showcase” catches my eye.

The display showcases shopping and kitchen related items from the decades gone by. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Sadly appropriately for a village that has lost its only store, this month’s theme is shopping-related items.

A plethora of kitchen paraphernalia adorns the tables by the main door.

As he walks me through what these items are, Graeme smiles at how the displays have been embraced by the community.

“The heritage display generates interest, people love to come in and say ‘my granny had one of those’,” he beams.

Accompanying the displays are stories of the villages past, and just a quick glance reveals the fascinating lives of those who lived in New Aberdour.

The stories of New Aberdour's past are also on display in the church. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The story of “Besome Jock” is one of these…

He was a hermit who lived in a cave down by the beach, whose story includes losing an eye whilst fighting in the American Civil War.

Without people like Graeme, Corrine and the rest of the charity, these captivating stories could be lost to time.

So despite New Aberdour being struck by blow after blow, this dedicated group of volunteers fight on to save their forgotten village – one scone at a time.

Call 01346 561707 for more information on the Saturday night event.

Conversation