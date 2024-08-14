Forever Faithful: What is it like inside brand new fishing boat built in Macduff?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Forever Faithful: What is it like inside brand new fishing boat built in Macduff?

The vessel will fish out of Peterhead and is kitted out with an impressive galley mess, blast room and cold store.

By Ena Saracevic
Image: Macduff Shipyard Ltd
Image: Macduff Shipyard Ltd

A Macduff-built fishing vessel has been signed over to a local owner – here’s what it looks like inside.

Macduff Shipyards Limited have delivered the ‘Forever Faithful’ to Andrew West.

She is intended to fish out of Peterhead, targeting primarily prawns in the North Sea region.

It is the third vessel in a series of sister ships which were all built at the companies Buckie site.

The wheelhouse has a great view of outside the ship. Image: Macduff Shipyard Ltd

Macduff-built vessel Forever Faithful

In a first for the shipyard, the accommodation above the deck is fitted solely to the port side, with two washrooms and a generously sized galley mess.

Once the catch has been lifted onboard, it is taken forward by a hydraulic conveyor onto the working deck where the catch is selected and washed.

The galley mess provides a great place to prepare meals. Image: Macduff Shipyard Ltd

The ship has been arranged to freeze the catch at sea.

Once the catch is sorted and washed it is then packed at the forward end of the working deck before being taken into a blast room.

The blast room can hold around 1000kg of packed product on the stainless-steel racking arranged inside.

The conveyor sorts the fish Image: Macduff Shipyard Ltd

Once the product is frozen, it is then lowered directly into the cold store below.

Cold store in Forever Faithful

A bulkhead with large cold store door divides the fish hold into two, and the forward part of the hold is arranged as a traditional wet fish hold with its own chilling system.

The net drum helps to haul fish onto the ship. Image: Macduff Shipyard Ltd

The fish processing deck features a catch handling system, along with sorting tables and racking for freezing the product.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emily Plant skiing
Stonehaven skiers to compete for Team GB at Special Olympics World Winter Games
To go with story by Daniel McKay. robbery Picture shows; Sunny's newsagent on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, which has now become a Londis.. Urquhart Road, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunken woman robbed Aberdeen newsagent that wouldn't sell her vodka
Wouldn't it be lovely to be able to step on a plan and arrive in France in an hour rather than having to take multiple methods of transport to get there?
Rebecca Buchan: Let's get more flights to Aberdeen - and boost city with tourist…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Justin Cumming and Leeanne Chapman. Image: Facebook Picture shows; Justin Cumming and Leeanne Chapman. Image: Facebook. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man and woman jailed after brutal and bloody Fraserburgh street attack
Bill planted a tree at the P&J Live today to mark the venue's fifth birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Balmedie 'legend' is star guest at P&J Live's 5th birthday bash
Ruthrieston House
Aberdeen care home receives 'weak' gradings in almost all areas
The fire destroyed much of the takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
Man charged following three-month investigation into Torry takeaway fire
The work will start this weekend. Image: Jim Irvine
A92 to close northbound for five days as 'back-to back' roadworks begin
Emergency crews at the Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
No foul play found following Stoneywood Mill fire
A group of locals are banding together to save their "forgotten" village following years of hardships. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
'Our only shop has shut and the church will be next - but we…

Conversation