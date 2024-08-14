Forever Faithful: What is it like inside brand new fishing boat built in Macduff?

A Macduff-built fishing vessel has been signed over to a local owner – here’s what it looks like inside.

Macduff Shipyards Limited have delivered the ‘Forever Faithful’ to Andrew West.

She is intended to fish out of Peterhead, targeting primarily prawns in the North Sea region.

It is the third vessel in a series of sister ships which were all built at the companies Buckie site.

Macduff-built vessel Forever Faithful

In a first for the shipyard, the accommodation above the deck is fitted solely to the port side, with two washrooms and a generously sized galley mess.

Once the catch has been lifted onboard, it is taken forward by a hydraulic conveyor onto the working deck where the catch is selected and washed.

The ship has been arranged to freeze the catch at sea.

Once the catch is sorted and washed it is then packed at the forward end of the working deck before being taken into a blast room.

The blast room can hold around 1000kg of packed product on the stainless-steel racking arranged inside.

Once the product is frozen, it is then lowered directly into the cold store below.

Cold store in Forever Faithful

A bulkhead with large cold store door divides the fish hold into two, and the forward part of the hold is arranged as a traditional wet fish hold with its own chilling system.

The fish processing deck features a catch handling system, along with sorting tables and racking for freezing the product.