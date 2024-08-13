No foul play found following Stoneywood Mill fire

Fire investigators have concluded their investigation into a fire at the abandoned Stoneywood Mill in Bucksburn.

The blaze broke out at 9am on Monday, August 12 and soon engulfed the Stoneywood Mill in black smoke, which billowed out over the nearby area.

At its peak, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had eight appliances and a height vehicle on scene battling the blaze which was ripping through parts of the building.

Residents in houses close to the mill were told to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

Firefighters worked throughout much of the day to bring the fire under control aided by the torrential downpours in the early afternoon.

The fire was eventually extinguished and the last fire appliance left the scene on Monday evening.

It was confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

A SFRS spokesperson have also confirmed that their investigation into what caused the fire had concluded and there are “no suspicious circumstances”.

Stoneywood Mill has sat empty ever since the entire workforce was made redundant and the mill went into administration in September 2022.