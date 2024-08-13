No foul play found following Stoneywood Mill fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No foul play found following Stoneywood Mill fire

The blaze on Monday morning sent smoke billowing over the surrounding area.

By Ross Hempseed
Emergency crews at the Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews at the Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Fire investigators have concluded their investigation into a fire at the abandoned Stoneywood Mill in Bucksburn.

The blaze broke out at 9am on Monday, August 12 and soon engulfed the Stoneywood Mill in black smoke, which billowed out over the nearby area.

At its peak, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had eight appliances and a height vehicle on scene battling the blaze which was ripping through parts of the building.

Residents in houses close to the mill were told to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

Air filled with smoke due to fire at Stoneywood. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Firefighters worked throughout much of the day to bring the fire under control aided by the torrential downpours in the early afternoon.

The fire was eventually extinguished and the last fire appliance left the scene on Monday evening.

It was confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

A SFRS spokesperson have also confirmed that their investigation into what caused the fire had concluded and there are “no suspicious circumstances”.

Stoneywood Mill has sat empty ever since the entire workforce was made redundant and the mill went into administration in September 2022.

Conversation