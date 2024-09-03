‘I’m working seven days a week to make it a success’: Stuart McPhee on one year of Dough and Co

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m working seven days a week to make it a success’: Stuart McPhee on one year of Dough and Co

Stuart has had years of experience on Belmont Street - and is hoping to bring the buzz back to the historic area.

By Isaac Buchan
Dough and Co boss Stuart McPhee
Stuart McPhee left behind a successful hospitality business to try his hand at a brand new venture with Dough and Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Stuart McPhee has been serving up fresh doughnuts at Belmont Street’s Dough and Co for a whole year now.

From bacon-topped and rowie-infused offerings to espresso-charged or mango-chilli options, the store has all the wacky flavours one can possibly think of.

But it takes more than just a couple of unconventional creations worth an Instagram post to make a brand new business work.

And Stuart has been putting in the work to take the shop to another milestone.

The 33-year-old has been behind the counter seven days a week, and has taken a step back from his senior role as pretty much the face of Siberia Bar and Hotel next door.

Stuart has been working seven days a week to make sure Dough and Co is a success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
But despite the long hours and tough decisions, Stuart wouldn’t change it for the world.

And with his years of experience on Belmont Street, he’s hoping to bring back the buzz to the historic area of Aberdeen he loves so much.

Ahead of the Big Belmont Bash, we catch up with the doughnut-daft dad of three about his ups and downs with the new venture.

How has Dough and Co’s first year been?

As I walk into Dough and Co, I’m greeted with a waft of their signature sugary treats, as tray upon tray of fresh doughnuts tempts me from behind the counter.

Stuart welcomes me with a smile, and we head upstairs to talk all things Belmont Street.

The dad-of-three has been working seven days a week to make sure Dough and Co can be a success. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
He tells me that his first year in charge has definitely been a “learning curve”, as he moved away from his night-owl ways to start slinging lunch-time treats.

“We had an absolutely phenomenal start when we launched,” Stuart reflects with pride.

They served up a staggering 10,000 in the first three weeks alone, proving that the entrepreneur had identified a hole in the market.

But would it last? Stuart takes a moment to think about those early lessons…

He tells me: “We had to get to grips with the rhythms of the area during the day, and how a business like this operates, having come from more of a night-time operation myself.”

Dough and Co opened last year, with it managing to sell 10,000 in three weeks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Why did Stuart choose Belmont for Dough and Co?

Stuart had been involved with Siberia Bar and Hotel for years and when it came to picking where to set up Dough and Co, the choice was obvious.

There was only one place he could move to… next door!

Stuart has years of experience trading on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Sticking with Belmont Street comes from experience,” Stuart explains.

“We built the shop on the basis that we knew the area, and we already had that kind of grounding.

“I didn’t think there was anywhere more central or more appropriate than Belmont Street.”

Why is Belmont Street ‘unique’?

But why exactly is Belmont Street the perfect spot to set up a new business.

The answer is rather obvious, Stuart says.

He is one of the many traders championing Belmont as a cultural hub for Aberdeen, and still finds himself “incredibly lucky” to be where he is.

One disadvantage during his one-year tenure has been the “negative perception” surround the city centre – but he believes there are loads of positives to squash those.

Dough and Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
He says: “Belmont has something to offer everybody for people of all ages, and it’s great to see it when it comes alive.

“It’s a really unique thing for any area to have.

“Whether that be ourselves and the doughnuts we offer, the yoga studio across the street or live music at Drummonds, I think something can be found at anytime of day.”

A recent Press and Journal investigation found that Belmont is one of the top streets in Aberdeen for independent businesses.

The cobbled area has 18 units occupied by independent traders and five which are chains – meaning 78% of Belmont Street is locally operated.

‘Big Belmont Bash can be starting gun for the area’

The Big Belmont Bash on September 7 will showcase what the area has to offer.

And Stuart hopes that the event can prove that it’s not all about bars and pubs.

The Big Belmont Bash will be a day filled with music, food, art, and sport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Have you tried out any of the wacky flavours at Dough and Co? Let us know in our comments section below

“My hopes for the Big Belmont Bash is that it’s the starting gun for events and collective thinking on the street,” the trader tells me.

“I think people crave these events and hopefully this could be a pathway towards future events – whether that’s special occasions such as New Years, Christmas or May Day.

“We want to see it bring people to the area who perhaps have not been here for a while.”

