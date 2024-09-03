‘I’m working seven days a week to make it a success’: Stuart McPhee on one year of Dough and Co

Stuart McPhee has been serving up fresh doughnuts at Belmont Street’s Dough and Co for a whole year now.

From bacon-topped and rowie-infused offerings to espresso-charged or mango-chilli options, the store has all the wacky flavours one can possibly think of.

But it takes more than just a couple of unconventional creations worth an Instagram post to make a brand new business work.

And Stuart has been putting in the work to take the shop to another milestone.

The 33-year-old has been behind the counter seven days a week, and has taken a step back from his senior role as pretty much the face of Siberia Bar and Hotel next door.

But despite the long hours and tough decisions, Stuart wouldn’t change it for the world.

And with his years of experience on Belmont Street, he’s hoping to bring back the buzz to the historic area of Aberdeen he loves so much.

Ahead of the Big Belmont Bash, we catch up with the doughnut-daft dad of three about his ups and downs with the new venture.

How has Dough and Co’s first year been?

As I walk into Dough and Co, I’m greeted with a waft of their signature sugary treats, as tray upon tray of fresh doughnuts tempts me from behind the counter.

Stuart welcomes me with a smile, and we head upstairs to talk all things Belmont Street.

He tells me that his first year in charge has definitely been a “learning curve”, as he moved away from his night-owl ways to start slinging lunch-time treats.

“We had an absolutely phenomenal start when we launched,” Stuart reflects with pride.

They served up a staggering 10,000 in the first three weeks alone, proving that the entrepreneur had identified a hole in the market.

But would it last? Stuart takes a moment to think about those early lessons…

He tells me: “We had to get to grips with the rhythms of the area during the day, and how a business like this operates, having come from more of a night-time operation myself.”

Why did Stuart choose Belmont for Dough and Co?

Stuart had been involved with Siberia Bar and Hotel for years and when it came to picking where to set up Dough and Co, the choice was obvious.

There was only one place he could move to… next door!

“Sticking with Belmont Street comes from experience,” Stuart explains.

“We built the shop on the basis that we knew the area, and we already had that kind of grounding.

“I didn’t think there was anywhere more central or more appropriate than Belmont Street.”

Why is Belmont Street ‘unique’?

But why exactly is Belmont Street the perfect spot to set up a new business.

The answer is rather obvious, Stuart says.

He is one of the many traders championing Belmont as a cultural hub for Aberdeen, and still finds himself “incredibly lucky” to be where he is.

One disadvantage during his one-year tenure has been the “negative perception” surround the city centre – but he believes there are loads of positives to squash those.

He says: “Belmont has something to offer everybody for people of all ages, and it’s great to see it when it comes alive.

“It’s a really unique thing for any area to have.

“Whether that be ourselves and the doughnuts we offer, the yoga studio across the street or live music at Drummonds, I think something can be found at anytime of day.”

A recent Press and Journal investigation found that Belmont is one of the top streets in Aberdeen for independent businesses.

The cobbled area has 18 units occupied by independent traders and five which are chains – meaning 78% of Belmont Street is locally operated.

‘Big Belmont Bash can be starting gun for the area’

The Big Belmont Bash on September 7 will showcase what the area has to offer.

And Stuart hopes that the event can prove that it’s not all about bars and pubs.

“My hopes for the Big Belmont Bash is that it’s the starting gun for events and collective thinking on the street,” the trader tells me.

“I think people crave these events and hopefully this could be a pathway towards future events – whether that’s special occasions such as New Years, Christmas or May Day.

“We want to see it bring people to the area who perhaps have not been here for a while.”

