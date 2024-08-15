‘Legal action’ threat to Torry tenants refusing to move as £130 MILLION plan to demolish and rebuild Raac homes is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Legal action’ threat to Torry tenants refusing to move as £130 MILLION plan to demolish and rebuild Raac homes is revealed

The council wants to knock down the 372 buildings affected, with new homes taking their place.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Torry Raac buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Torry Raac buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Hundreds of homes in Torry affected by Raac could be knocked down and replaced at a cost of £130 million.

A long-awaited study reveals that demolition of the 372 council and private buildings is recommended by experts as the best way forward.

The move will hit 504 addresses in the area, of which 366 are council properties and the remaining 138 are privately owned.

But, new social housing would be constructed in their place.

Aberdeen City Council could be expected to fork out an estimated £130,566,700 for the entire project.

Homes affected by Raac could be knocked down to make way for new social housing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The crucial report, carried out by AtkinsRéalis, will be considered by councillors next week.

It comes following months of disruption and uncertainty for residents, who learned their homes had the worrying material back in February.

And the latest update also reveals that “legal action” could be launched against any tenants refusing to budge despite being given “reasonable offers”.

Why is demolition the best option?

Fears over the bubbly material, widely used in construction between the 1950s and 1990s, were raised as roofs containing it began to collapse elsewhere in the UK.

The Torry Raac roof panels were found to be “high-risk” following various investigations and inspections.

Cracking of slab panels and water damage were found during the surveys – which raised serious concerns.

This image shows a typical Raac panel condition observed from the roof surveys. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council is moving its tenants out to ensure their safety.

According to the report, knocking down the Raac properties will allow the council to build modern standard homes that meet current building standards.

It claims that the design of the new properties would create a “modern vibrant environment” and go towards regenerating Balnagask and Torry.

Meanwhile, the mix of new homes can be designed to meet the council’s existing housing waiting list.

What are the disadvantages?

But, it is the most expensive option on the table.

There is also concern there could be a delay in completing the process due to negotiations needed with private owners.

A masterplan would be needed for the new housing estate that would take time to get through the planning process.

It is estimated that rebuilding the area could take several years to complete.

Aberdeen City Council has been working to rehome Torry residents since it was revealed the homes had Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Should councillors agree to press ahead with demolition and rebuilding, Balnagask could be flattened by 2028.

The final rebuild phase is estimated to be finished by August 2033.

Finally, the report mentions that the Torry community would be hugely affected by the process.

Various services, schools, shops and businesses that rely on its residents would feel the impact from hundreds moving elsewhere in the city.

What does it mean for Torry residents?

For the moment, offers of alternative accommodation will continue to be given to ensure council tenants can be rehomed by the end of the year.

The local authority will look to start legal action if any tenants have refused to move despite being given “reasonable offers”.

To date, 151 new leases have been signed.

Many Torry residents have already moved out of their Raac riddled homes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council officers will look to hold discussions with those who own their Raac affected homes and acquire the properties at their market value.

The local authority is willing to pay “reasonable” legal costs, along with home less and disturbance payments to owners.

Rehoming support will also be given.

Meanwhile, the council will look at compulsory purchases if that option needs to be used.

Conversation