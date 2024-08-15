Search ongoing in North Sea after person falls overboard

A major search operation is under way in the North Sea after a person is feared to have fallen overboard.

Air and water-based rescue teams have been scrambled to the scene, around 60 nautical miles north-east of Peterhead, to conduct a thorough search of the water.

The person is understood to have been onboard a vessel in the North Sea – around 35 nautical miles northeast of Fraserburgh – when tragedy struck shortly after 8am.

HM Coastguard was first made aware of the incident following a distress call from a vessel at around 8.15am this morning.

Air and water search under way to trace missing person

Coastguard rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness and Coastguard 224 – a winged aircraft – are scanning the area from above.

Meanwhile, Peterhead and Fraserburgh lifeboat teams are assisting from the scene.

The search is ongoing.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “An HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, a fixed wing coastguard aircraft, nearby vessels, and RNLI Fraserburgh and Peterhead lifeboats have been called to assist in the search for a person overboard from a vessel in the North Sea.

“The alarm was raised at around 8.15am this morning (Thursday 15 August), after HM Coastguard received a distress alert from the vessel around 35 nautical miles northeast of Fraserburgh.”

