Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search ongoing in North Sea after person falls overboard

Air and water-based rescue teams are currently out searching.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news graphic
Air and water rescue teams are currently in attendance. Image: DC Thomson.

A major search operation is under way in the North Sea after a person is feared to have fallen overboard.

Air and water-based rescue teams have been scrambled to the scene, around 60 nautical miles north-east of Peterhead, to conduct a thorough search of the water.

The person is understood to have been onboard a vessel in the North Sea – around 35 nautical miles northeast of Fraserburgh – when tragedy struck shortly after 8am.

HM Coastguard was first made aware of the incident following a distress call from a vessel at around 8.15am this morning.

Air and water search under way to trace missing person

Coastguard rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness and Coastguard 224 – a winged aircraft – are scanning the area from above.

Meanwhile, Peterhead and Fraserburgh lifeboat teams are assisting from the scene.

The search is ongoing.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “An HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, a fixed wing coastguard aircraft, nearby vessels, and RNLI Fraserburgh and Peterhead lifeboats have been called to assist in the search for a person overboard from a vessel in the North Sea.

“The alarm was raised at around 8.15am this morning (Thursday 15 August), after HM Coastguard received a distress alert from the vessel around 35 nautical miles northeast of Fraserburgh.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

