‘I’m an Aberdeenshire farmer – I suffer daily abuse from impatient road users’

An Aberdeenshire farmer has opened up about the “disappointing” abuse hurled at him and other workers while they drive their vehicles on local roads.

It doesn’t really bother Brian Skinner, 59, who describes it as “water off a duck’s back” after 20 years working at his Turriff farm, Benzies.

But he says that abusive behaviour from drivers occurs “every day” as he tries to navigate narrow rural roads and local towns.

Speaking about his experiences to The Press and Journal, Brian says he often faces swearing and rude hand gestures from fellow road users.

He says that the behaviour towards him and other farmers is unacceptable, and in particular at the most crucial time of the year for the profession, summer.

“Every time you’re on the main road you get trouble, some people have no patience,” he said.

“We do pull in at convenient spaces all the time, but you still get a hell of a lot of hassle.”

Rude gestures, horns and flashing lights

Brian said the “hassle” can evolve into abuse.

“People give you rude gestures, they toot their horn and flash their lights, and are just generally rude,” he continued.

“We do a lot for the whole community, farmers. But as soon as they get stuck behind a tractor then they just seem to forget.

“I can’t worry about it though – it’s water off a ducks back. I don’t let it bother me.

“If you worried about every driver that you encounter, then you would be a nervous wreck on the road.

“I just get on with it.”

He added that hold-ups can be unavoidable with some of the limitations of rural roads.

“We don’t like to hold people up – but sometimes you have no other option,” he said.

“A lot of the tractors can go up to 35 and 40 miles per hour, we are not exactly going slow.

“We do try our best to pull in, but when you can’t it’s like the end of the world for some people.

“I’d say to these people – get a grip. Please be more patient.”

Brian added that there should be more appreciation for local farmers.

He added: “When it comes to the spring time, we are working long hours. And then when it comes to winter time we are clearing everyone’s roads and they are thankful for that.”

Farmers call out abusive behaviour on rural roads

Famer Neil Stevenson, 36, echoed Brian’s thoughts, revealing he too has experienced abuse while on the roads.

Based at Melrose near Gamrie he says he needs to take farm equipment out onto the tarmac “most days”.

He said: “We experience some nastiness now and again, but we try to pull in as much as we can.

“Some people speed past us, tooting the horn and swinging in front of you. I’ve had flashing light and fingers and all the rest of it.

“Most of the time we can’t hear what they say – which is good!

“It’s frustrating, but you’ve got to do your job – you can’t keep everyone happy. We’re used to it.”

‘I’m only doing my job’

39-year-old Greg Gibson is based at Craigmill farm in Maud.

“We don’t like being on the road most of the time, but you’ve got to get to places two or three times a day,” he said.

“The size of the vehicles that are required now, they are just getting bigger and bigger and it’s getting harder to move around. A lot of the roads are not wide enough.

“There are lots of people who are patient, but there are those who unfortunately aren’t.

“You get colourful language, hand gestures – you name it, you’ll get it.

“There’s even people who will get out of the car to stop you and give you that abuse. I say to them ‘I’m only doing my job'”.