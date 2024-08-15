‘I’m an Aberdeenshire farmer – I suffer daily abuse from impatient road users’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m an Aberdeenshire farmer – I suffer daily abuse from impatient road users’

Brian Skinner from Turriff says those abusing tractor drivers on the road need to "get a grip" and be more patient.

Farmer Brian Skinner says drivers have no patience. Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeenshire farmer has opened up about the “disappointing” abuse hurled at him and other workers while they drive their vehicles on local roads.

It doesn’t really bother Brian Skinner, 59, who describes it as “water off a duck’s back” after 20 years working at his Turriff farm, Benzies.

But he says that abusive behaviour from drivers occurs “every day” as he tries to navigate narrow rural roads and local towns.

Speaking about his experiences to The Press and Journal, Brian says he often faces swearing and rude hand gestures from fellow road users.

He says that the behaviour towards him and other farmers is unacceptable, and in particular at the most crucial time of the year for the profession, summer.

“Every time you’re on the main road you get trouble, some people have no patience,” he said.

“We do pull in at convenient spaces all the time, but you still get a hell of a lot of hassle.”

Rude gestures, horns and flashing lights

Brian said the “hassle” can evolve into abuse.

“People give you rude gestures, they toot their horn and flash their lights, and are just generally rude,” he continued.

“We do a lot for the whole community, farmers. But as soon as they get stuck behind a tractor then they just seem to forget.

“I can’t worry about it though – it’s water off a ducks back. I don’t let it bother me.

“If you worried about every driver that you encounter, then you would be a nervous wreck on the road.

“I just get on with it.”

Brian pictured with his wife Faye, 48. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

He added that hold-ups can be unavoidable with some of the limitations of rural roads.

“We don’t like to hold people up – but sometimes you have no other option,” he said.

“A lot of the tractors can go up to 35 and 40 miles per hour, we are not exactly going slow.

“We do try our best to pull in, but when you can’t it’s like the end of the world for some people.

“I’d say to these people – get a grip. Please be more patient.”

Brian added that there should be more appreciation for local farmers.

He added: “When it comes to the spring time, we are working long hours. And then when it comes to winter time we are clearing everyone’s roads and they are thankful for that.”

Farmers call out abusive behaviour on rural roads

Famer Neil Stevenson, 36, echoed Brian’s thoughts, revealing he too has experienced abuse while on the roads.

Based at Melrose near Gamrie he says he needs to take farm equipment out onto the tarmac “most days”.

He said: “We experience some nastiness now and again, but we try to pull in as much as we can.

“Some people speed past us, tooting the horn and swinging in front of you. I’ve had flashing light and fingers and all the rest of it.

“Most of the time we can’t hear what they say – which is good!

“It’s frustrating, but you’ve got to do your job – you can’t keep everyone happy. We’re used to it.”

Famer Neil Stevenson. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

‘I’m only doing my job’

39-year-old Greg Gibson is based at Craigmill farm in Maud.

“We don’t like being on the road most of the time, but you’ve got to get to places two or three times a day,” he said.

“The size of the vehicles that are required now, they are just getting bigger and bigger and it’s getting harder to move around. A lot of the roads are not wide enough.

“There are lots of people who are patient, but there are those who unfortunately aren’t.

“You get colourful language, hand gestures – you name it, you’ll get it.

“There’s even people who will get out of the car to stop you and give you that abuse. I say to them ‘I’m only doing my job'”.

 

Conversation