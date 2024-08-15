Council boss insists Dons stadium at beach is ‘still on the table’ – if Aberdeen FC pays for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council boss insists Dons stadium at beach is ‘still on the table’ – if Aberdeen FC pays for it

It comes as city leaders consider putting future projects at the waterfront on hold until they find extra cash to fund them.

By Denny Andonova
Designs of potential new Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach.
The new Aberdeen FC stadium would be "dependent" on the Dons "largely" paying for it.

A new Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach is “still on the cards” – as long as the football club pays for it.

Aberdeen City Council finance chief Alex McLellan says the local authority would never agree to build a £80 million complex for the Reds unless they raise the cash themselves.

It comes as city leaders look over proposals to shelve future stages of the multi-million-pound transformation of the waterfront until they get extra resources to fund it.

An aerial shot of the proposed Aberdeen FC stadium at the beach.

Building a potential replacement for Pittodrie at Aberdeen beach was touted a key part of the ambitious revamp when the plans were first launched.

But the project has since descended into a stalemate as Dons bosses and council leaders remain at odds over who should pay for it.

Dave Cormack and Ian Yuill, with proposed Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach in the background.
Dave Cormack and council co-leader Ian Yuill finally came face to face to discuss the proposed new Dons stadium in December last year.

‘It was never the plan to spend millions on new Dons stadium’

The development is part of the revamp’s second phase, which also includes building a new boardwalk stretching out across the shore from the Beach Boulevard.

And there is now further doubt as to whether the new Dons stadium will ever come to fruition as the seaside overhaul could be put on hold indefinitely.

Mr McLellan says the council would still be willing to look at the possibility of a new complex for the football club, but only if they “come forward with private money” for it.

Finance convener Alex McLellan.
Finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He said: “To deliver the stadium, it would require private investment.

“It was certainly never the plan for the council to spent hundreds of millions of pounds on this and build a football stadium for Aberdeen FC

“But we are open to exploring options and there obviously an opportunity there for the football club to collaborate with us and invest in the wider scheme.”

Aberdeen FC has been approached for a comment.

But how important is the Dons stadium to the revamp’s success?

Opposition councillors have previously claimed the revamp of the city’s waterfront will fail to “deliver meaningful benefit” to the community without a Dons stadium there.

The project was hailed “crucial” to the masterplan’s success.

In 2022, the new stadium was priced at £80m – with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce forecasting it would add an extra £20m a year to the city economy.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

And club chairman Dave Cormack has promised vast community benefit toopointing out various football clubs around the world as inspiration.

Mr McLellan added: “I think that [the Dons stadium] is still on the table, and if the club were willing to come forward with private money for it then we could look at that.”

The future of the beach masterplan will be discussed at a crunch meeting next week.

