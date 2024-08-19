Work starts on £1 MILLION Popeye’s drive-thru at Altens – what can diners expect?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work starts on £1 MILLION Popeye’s drive-thru at Altens – what can diners expect?

Construction is taking place in the car park at Wellington Circle.

Work on the new Popeye's drive-thru at Altens has begun.
Work on the new Popeye's drive-thru at Altens has begun. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Work on a £1 million Popeye’s fried chicken drive-thru has started at Altens in Aberdeen.

The new takeaway is being built in the car park of the Wellington Circle retail complex, meaning scores of spaces are being done away with.

And, amid the chain’s rapid expansion, it could well be that AI is used to take orders at the Aberdeen premises…

A fried chicken burger. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

New diner ‘coming soon’

Building papers reveal the development will cost £1 million, and the Popeye’s website lists the Altens branch as “coming soon“.

It comes following the success of a Starbucks drive-thru at the retail park, which also boasts an Ikea and a Pure Gym.

The site. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A survey indicated there would still be ample parking despite the loss of 84 spaces.

Plans for a drive-thru at the spot date back years, but progress was hit by the pandemic.

Could new drive-thru use cutting edge technology?

Popeye’s has started using artificial intelligence at some of its English drive-thru branches following a successful pilot.

It means that customers could be greeted by an AI voice called “Al” when they arrive to place an order.

And don’t worry about it suffering a malfunction if faced with a bit of broad Doric.

According to the firm, it has been developed to handle accents from “the length and breadth of the UK”.

The Altens Popeye’s drive-thru will open at this spot. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It can answer questions about the dishes on offer, while taking orders “in a conversational way”.

Popeye’s bosses say it will “revolutionise the drive-thru experience for the better”.

However, McDonald’s last month pulled the plug on using AI to take drive-thru orders, after issues left American customers frustrated. One reported that the technology tried putting bacon on some ice cream.

What do you think of the prospect of AI ordering? Let us know in our comments section below

Altens Popeye’s drive-thru comes amid major expansion scheme

It comes months after the New Orleans-inspired chain opened their first north-east branch on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The firm is in the midst of a major expansion all over the UK, with 40-50 openings planned per year.

You can read our review of the Union Street branch here.

