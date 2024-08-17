Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing 14-year-old with connections to Aberdeen and Highlands

Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for a missing 14-year-old girl with connections to Aberdeen and the Highlands.

Tomorrow will mark one week since a Eva Brown, who is known to visit the Granite City and the west Highland port of Mallaig, was last heard from.

From Winchburgh in West Lothian, she was last seen on Friday, August 9 and last made contact on Sunday, August 11.

Eva is described as being white, 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build with medium-length brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey top, grey joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black backpack.

Before her disappearance, Eva told friends that she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow.

‘Known to frequent’ Aberdeen and Mallaig

Inspector Richard Homewood of Police Scotland said: “As time passes, we continue to be extremely concerned for 14-year-old Eva’s safety and wellbeing. We are aware of misinformation online that Eva has been traced. She has not. She is still missing and extensive searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

“Eva is known to frequent Glasgow city centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian and Whitley Bay in Northumbria and we are liaising with colleagues in these areas. I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

“We would also ask Eva, if she sees this appeal, to please make contact with us to let us know you are safe.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, August 13.”