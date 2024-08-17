Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing 14-year-old with connections to Aberdeen and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing 14-year-old with connections to Aberdeen and Highlands

Tomorrow will mark one week since she was last heard from.

By Chris Cromar
Eva Brown.
Eva Brown was last heard from a week ago tomorrow. Image: Police Scotland.

Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for a missing 14-year-old girl with connections to Aberdeen and the Highlands.

Tomorrow will mark one week since a Eva Brown, who is known to visit the Granite City and the west Highland port of Mallaig, was last heard from.

From Winchburgh in West Lothian, she was last seen on Friday, August 9 and last made contact on Sunday, August 11.

Eva is described as being white, 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build with medium-length brown hair.

Union Street, Aberdeen.
Eva is known to have visited Aberdeen in the past. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

When last seen she was wearing a grey top, grey joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black backpack.

Before her disappearance, Eva told friends that she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow.

‘Known to frequent’ Aberdeen and Mallaig

Inspector Richard Homewood of Police Scotland said: “As time passes, we continue to be extremely concerned for 14-year-old Eva’s safety and wellbeing. We are aware of misinformation online that Eva has been traced. She has not. She is still missing and extensive searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

“Eva is known to frequent Glasgow city centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian and Whitley Bay in Northumbria and we are liaising with colleagues in these areas. I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

Mallaig.
Eva has connections to Mallaig in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We would also ask Eva, if she sees this appeal, to please make contact with us to let us know you are safe.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, August 13.”

Conversation