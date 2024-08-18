North-east police officers raise £7,000 in memory of much loved colleague

North-east police officers have raised more than £7,000 in memory of a colleague who died of cancer.

Former journalist and police officer Jack Calvert died at the age of 32 after living with bowel cancer for around two years.

His career began at Scottish Provincial Press before moving on to the Evening Express in Aberdeen.

After deciding to leave the newspaper industry, he joined Police Scotland where he worked until his death in August 2022.

To help keep his memory alive, his colleagues launched The Jack Calvert Memorial Games three years ago.

Hosted at Deeside Rugby Club in Banchory on Saturday August 10, colleagues, friends and family gathered for the special event, which raised £7,100 for charity.

‘This year we tried to scale it up a wee bit’

DC Niall Sutherland was involved in the games and told The Press and Journal it started as an “inter-police game”.

He said: “It’s just kind of grown from being between current players and veterans, and then that moved on to us playing the Police Scotland Thistles, who are a group of rugby players made up of our colleagues that are typically in the west of Scotland.

“This year we tried to scale it up a wee bit and with the inception of the Police Scotland women’s team, felt it was a good opportunity to get them involved as well.

DC Sutherland said he is “over the moon” about the event being able to “come together as well as it did”.

He added: “Everyone worked so hard to get it done and we’ve raised more money than we did last year, which is always the aim, to improve little by little.”

The family event saw the Scottish Police Rugby women’s team go head-to-head against Garioch ladies’ teams as the North Police Scotland battled for victory against the Scottish Police men’s squad.

Meanwhile, spectators enjoyed an afternoon placing bids at the raffle and silent auction while sampling a host of delicacies on offer.

Several emergency vehicles were also in attendance to accompany a host of activities for all the family to enjoy.

Charities money raised for had ‘significant part’ in helping Jack

All proceeds from the event are being split between three local charities, The Archie Foundation, Maggie’s Aberdeen and Roxburghe House, which were all selected by Jack’s wife Eilidh.

Mr Sutherland added: “All the charities that we’ve raised money for had a significant part in their own ways in helping Jack and his family, from diagnosis right through to ultimately Roxburghe House, where he was in for end-of life-care.”

“I know having spoken to her (Jack’s wife Eilidh) she’s pleased and I think it’s quite comforting that every year we’ve got an event like this where people come together and remember Jack and just do a little bit for these three groups that did so much for him.”