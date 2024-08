A 59-year-old from Aberdeen man has been missing for one week.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Derek Robertson, who was last seen in the Peterculter area on Monday, August 12.

He is described as 5’9” tall and slim, with grey hair and a long grey beard.

Anyone who may have seen Derek since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3995 of 15 August 2024.