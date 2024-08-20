Discovery of hidden historic staircase in former Aberdeen Youth Hostel waylays revamp plans

Plans to breathe new life into the former Aberdeen Youth Hostel have been upended by the discovery of a staircase hidden for almost 100 years.

The Queen’s Road institution was originally built as a double villa in the late 19th century.

It underwent a few changes over the years, with work in 1933 to turn it into a boarding house for Aberdeen Grammar School.

And it would become a Hostelling Scotland venue in 1957, hosting generations of backpackers until its closure during the pandemic.

The 65-bed site then spent two years lying empty, and was put up for sale for £1.5 million.

Who is behind Aberdeen Youth Hostel plans?

The plans to bring it back to life have been submitted by businessman Mark Cavanagh, who is listed as a director of several firms.

Initially, he wanted to divide it back into a pair of homes – with work planned to revamp both 8 and adjoining 8 ½ into different properties.

This, a letter added, was “as they were originally intended”, and would “help preserve them for future generations”.

But some early work threw these plans into turmoil…

What was discovered?

Since those papers were lodged, a structural engineer was sent to check out some defects discovered in the basement area.

They stripped out the room to get a better look at the crumbling walls, finding several issues with the space.

And it was during this process that yet another complication arose.

Architects go on to explain that, during these works, a striking original feature was unearthed.

They add: “During the stripping out works it has been revealed that the original staircase built in 1895 is still intact – and located beneath the stair inserted in 1933.

“The client is now keen to re-use the original staircase and this requires further discussion with the planning service.”

What did council heritage buffs say?

For the time being, permission has been granted to turn only number 8 into a home. Separate plans will be lodged for the other half of the building.

Under the changes, partition walls will be removed and various other internal work will take place as it becomes a five-bedroom house.

Separate plans will need to be sent to the council detailing the proposals for the basement, and the old staircase.

The proposal featured in our Planning Ahead round-up in May and council decision-makers have been weighing up the plans for the C-Listed building since.

They have now paved the way for the reduced project to go ahead, agreeing that the works would be “consistent with the original layout”.

“Thus the character of the building would be preserved,” they add.

You can see the Aberdeen Youth Hostel plans here.

