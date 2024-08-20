Discovery of hidden historic staircase in former Aberdeen Youth Hostel waylays revamp plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discovery of hidden historic staircase in former Aberdeen Youth Hostel waylays revamp plans

The west end building has been lying empty since the hostel closed during the pandemic.

By Ben Hendry
The Aberdeen Youth Hostel plans have been approved. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans to breathe new life into the former Aberdeen Youth Hostel have been upended by the discovery of a staircase hidden for almost 100 years.

The Queen’s Road institution was originally built as a double villa in the late 19th century.

It underwent a few changes over the years, with work in 1933 to turn it into a boarding house for Aberdeen Grammar School.

And it would become a Hostelling Scotland venue in 1957, hosting generations of backpackers until its closure during the pandemic.

The 65-bed site then spent two years lying empty, and was put up for sale for £1.5 million.

We reported on the closure. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Who is behind Aberdeen Youth Hostel plans?

The plans to bring it back to life have been submitted by businessman Mark Cavanagh, who is listed as a director of several firms.

Initially, he wanted to divide it back into a pair of homes – with work planned to revamp both 8 and adjoining 8 ½ into different properties.

This, a letter added, was “as they were originally intended”, and would “help preserve them for future generations”.

But some early work threw these plans into turmoil…

What was discovered?

Since those papers were lodged, a structural engineer was sent to check out some defects discovered in the basement area.

They stripped out the room to get a better look at the crumbling walls, finding several issues with the space.

And it was during this process that yet another complication arose.

The building was originally a double villa designed by city architect John Rust for grain merchant Alexander Keith in 1895. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

 

Architects go on to explain that, during these works, a striking original feature was unearthed.

They add: “During the stripping out works it has been revealed that the original staircase built in 1895 is still intact – and located beneath the stair inserted in 1933.

“The client is now keen to re-use the original staircase and this requires further discussion with the planning service.”

The original staircase leading to the basement. Image: Deborah Anderson architect

What did council heritage buffs say?

For the time being, permission has been granted to turn only number 8 into a home. Separate plans will be lodged for the other half of the building.

Under the changes, partition walls will be removed and various other internal work will take place as it becomes a five-bedroom house.

Separate plans will need to be sent to the council detailing the proposals for the basement, and the old staircase.

The old youth hostel building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The proposal featured in our Planning Ahead round-up in May and council decision-makers have been weighing up the plans for the C-Listed building since.

They have now paved the way for the reduced project to go ahead, agreeing that the works would be “consistent with the original layout”.

“Thus the character of the building would be preserved,” they add.

You can see the Aberdeen Youth Hostel plans here.

Unwanted Queen’s Terrace offices could become new Aberdeen flats after £200k sale at auction

Conversation