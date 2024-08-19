Developers snap up vacant Xodus Aberdeen HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developers snap up vacant Xodus Aberdeen HQ

The firm has already changed the fortunes of two empty buildings and hopes to do the same for Princewall House.

SRE has bought over the vacant Xodus building on Huntly Street. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.
A developer has bought a prominent granite building in Aberdeen, as it looks to breathe new life into another unused office space in the city centre.

SRE Group has snapped up the former Xodus building on Huntly Street, after the building had been left vacant for the last year.

The purchase comes after the firm had changed the fortunes of a number of buildings in the Granite City such as Union Point and Merchant Exchange Offices.

Back in March the developers revealed their £5 million makeover plans for Caledonian House, renamed Aurora Aberdeen, with a total refurbishment of the building in the hopes of emulating their previous success.

The building has space for up to 30 cars. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson.

Princewall House bought in deal

SRE’s latest purchase extends across as much as 14,581 sq ft within the traditional granite exterior.

The modern office space at 50 Huntly Street has features such as lift access and showers.

Princewall House is located just off of Union Street, and has 30 parking spaces and cycle storage.

Xodus Group relocated their headquarters from Princewall House to the Capitol on Union Street last summer, leaving the building empty for the last year.

Xodus vacated the building in 2023. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson.

SRE Huntly Street deal done

John Grewar, who manages lettings for the SRE Group, commented: “Our acquisition of 50 Huntly Street extends our portfolio of well-located and contemporary workspaces in Aberdeen.

“This building is easily accessed from Union Street with excellent transport links and offers modern office space within a heritage, ‘B’ listed building with an imposing granite façade that represents the city perfectly.

“Aberdeen is a dynamic city with a thriving business sector, and that we have added to our portfolio of well-connected and interesting office developments is a testament to the vibrancy of the city.”

The SRE Group own 75,00 square feet of office space in Aberdeen adding to their extensive Glasgow portfolio of 300,000 sq ft of office space, with plans to expand these areas over the next year to year and a half.

