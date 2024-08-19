Developers snap up vacant Xodus Aberdeen HQ

A developer has bought a prominent granite building in Aberdeen, as it looks to breathe new life into another unused office space in the city centre.

SRE Group has snapped up the former Xodus building on Huntly Street, after the building had been left vacant for the last year.

The purchase comes after the firm had changed the fortunes of a number of buildings in the Granite City such as Union Point and Merchant Exchange Offices.

Back in March the developers revealed their £5 million makeover plans for Caledonian House, renamed Aurora Aberdeen, with a total refurbishment of the building in the hopes of emulating their previous success.

Princewall House bought in deal

SRE’s latest purchase extends across as much as 14,581 sq ft within the traditional granite exterior.

The modern office space at 50 Huntly Street has features such as lift access and showers.

Princewall House is located just off of Union Street, and has 30 parking spaces and cycle storage.

Xodus Group relocated their headquarters from Princewall House to the Capitol on Union Street last summer, leaving the building empty for the last year.

SRE Huntly Street deal done

John Grewar, who manages lettings for the SRE Group, commented: “Our acquisition of 50 Huntly Street extends our portfolio of well-located and contemporary workspaces in Aberdeen.

“This building is easily accessed from Union Street with excellent transport links and offers modern office space within a heritage, ‘B’ listed building with an imposing granite façade that represents the city perfectly.

“Aberdeen is a dynamic city with a thriving business sector, and that we have added to our portfolio of well-connected and interesting office developments is a testament to the vibrancy of the city.”

The SRE Group own 75,00 square feet of office space in Aberdeen adding to their extensive Glasgow portfolio of 300,000 sq ft of office space, with plans to expand these areas over the next year to year and a half.