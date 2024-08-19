Award-winning director bringing Frankenstein to life at Aberdeenshire estate

Filming for a new Frankenstein film – directed by the award-winning Guillermo del Toro – is underway at a sprawling Aberdeenshire estate.

A sign at Dunecht House near Westhill has revealed the stately home is being used as a setting for an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley’s famous chilling tale.

Many locals took to social media to speculate about what was going on when they saw film crews on the premises.

One person posted: “I spoke with the security chaps but they’re all tight-lipped.”

A sign now references Prodigal Father crews, the name of the latest production by director Guillermo del Toro.

A Netflix fan news site revealed last year what the latest Frankenstein adaption would be called, and a call was put out for extras for filming in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

At the estate today, the scene was a hive of activity with cranes, vans and film crew busy at work.

Frankenstein film crew in historical building

Dunecht House, which is a category A-listed building, is a stately home on the Dunecht estate.

The 24-bedroom and 16-bathroom home was built in 1820 for William Forbes, whose family had owned the estate since the 15th century.

Guillermo del Toro previously announced filming would take place in Scotland and England, but only confirmed the cities Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

In a series of social media posts last year, del Toro was spotted scouting out different Scottish locations.

Potential for celebrities to visit Aberdeenshire estate

The adaptation has assembled a high-profile cast including Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth who recently led horror sequel MaXXXine.

It is not confirmed what actors are filming at the estate, and it is up for debate what Dunecht House will be used for within the adaptation.

Having previously described Mary Shelley’s novel as his favourite book of all time, del Toro has been working on a Frankenstein film for more than a decade.

This marks the second film adaptation of Frankenstein that has been filmed in the north-east.

Dunnottar Castle was given a starring role in a big-budget remake of the classic horror tale back in 2014, with actors Daniel Radcliffe and James McAvoy among those filming at the iconic Aberdeenshire tourist attraction.

The castle’s brooding clifftop location near Stonehaven and its dramatic coastal surrounds proved to be the perfect backdrop for the Gothic-style tale of monsters and medicine.