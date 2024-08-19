Award-winning director bringing Frankenstein to life at Aberdeenshire estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Award-winning director bringing Frankenstein to life at Aberdeenshire estate

Filming is underway at Dunecht House for a new star-studded adaption of Mary Shelley's classic gothic tale.

By Ena Saracevic
The exterior of Dunecht House. There are vehicles and some scaffolding that make it look like there is a film crew in the premises.
Locals spotted a film crew at the Aberdeenshire location. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Filming for a new Frankenstein film – directed by the award-winning  Guillermo del Toro – is underway at a sprawling Aberdeenshire estate.

A sign at Dunecht House near Westhill has revealed the stately home is being used as a setting for an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley’s famous chilling tale.

Many locals took to social media to speculate about what was going on when they saw film crews on the premises.

One person posted: “I spoke with the security chaps but they’re all tight-lipped.”

A sign that shows filming for Frankenstein is taking place
The Frankenstein film project, which has been called Prodigal Father, is currently filming at Dunecht House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A sign now references Prodigal Father crews, the name of the latest production by director Guillermo del Toro.

A Netflix fan news site revealed last year what the latest Frankenstein adaption would be called, and a call was put out for extras for filming in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

At the estate today, the scene was a hive of activity with cranes, vans and film crew busy at work.

The estate will be featured in the movie when it releases in 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Frankenstein film crew in historical building

Dunecht House, which is a category A-listed building, is a stately home on the Dunecht estate. 

The 24-bedroom and 16-bathroom home was built in 1820 for William Forbes, whose family had owned the estate since the 15th century.

Guillermo del Toro previously announced filming would take place in Scotland and England, but only confirmed the cities Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

In a series of social media posts last year, del Toro was spotted scouting out different Scottish locations.

Director Guillermo del Toro announced that he would be filming the adaptation in England and Scotland.

Potential for celebrities to visit Aberdeenshire estate

The adaptation has assembled a high-profile cast including Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth who recently led horror sequel MaXXXine.

It is not confirmed what actors are filming at the estate, and it is up for debate what Dunecht House will be used for within the adaptation.

Having previously described Mary Shelley’s novel as his favourite book of all time, del Toro has been working on a Frankenstein film for more than a decade.

This marks the second film adaptation of Frankenstein that has been filmed in the north-east.

Dunnottar Castle was given a starring role in a big-budget remake of the classic horror tale back in 2014, with actors Daniel Radcliffe and James McAvoy among those filming at the iconic Aberdeenshire tourist attraction.

The castle’s brooding clifftop location near Stonehaven and its dramatic coastal surrounds proved to be the perfect backdrop for the Gothic-style tale of monsters and medicine.

