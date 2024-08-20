Owner ‘gets away with’ demolition of historic Braemar Lodge Hotel as council avoids costly legal battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Owner ‘gets away with’ demolition of historic Braemar Lodge Hotel as council avoids costly legal battle

The listed building was destroyed months after a fire in 2022, with the owner claiming it had been left unsafe.

The unauthorised demolition of the Braemar Lodge has sparked anger in the Deeside village.
The unauthorised demolition of the Braemar Lodge has sparked anger in the Deeside village. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

The demolition of blaze-hit Braemar Lodge Hotel has been branded “a criminal act” – but Aberdeenshire Council will not launch any enforcement against the owner.

The former shooting lodge had been operating as a hotel since the late 19th century until a huge fire raged through it in March 2022, leaving it a blackened wreck.

Four months later, owners arranged for the remnants to be torn down.

They claimed the demolition was needed as the Braemar Lodge posed a safety risk.

But the proper authorisation for knocking down a listed building was not sought, with historians left aghast at its rogue removal.

Now, two years on, the matter has finally come to a head as councillors were faced with either granting retrospective permission – or entering a costly red tape wrangle.

A blaze ripped through the building. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Braemar Lodge Hotel demolition comes under fire

The blaze that cold March morning started in the kitchen with flames spreading to a gas tank, leading to a huge explosion causing Braemar Lodge major “impact damage”.

In the weeks after, owners Braigh Marr Ltd entered into urgent talks with Aberdeenshire Council about what to do with the “dangerous” remnants.

Emails sent by senior planners advised the firm to do “what is needed to make the site safe”.

Owners claim this was tacit permission to go ahead and flatten it.

But many in the village were left dismayed, claiming more could have been done to save the cherished landmark.

The row has now rumbled on for two years, with historians and council chiefs in agreement that the rules were broken.

But planning top brass ultimately urged councillors to approve the demolition at a meeting today.

The demoliton of the Braemar Lodge took about two weeks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘This is a criminal act’

Former Cairngorms planning enforcement officer, Bruce Luffman, addressed members as he implored them to “send a message” to the owner of the hotel.

Also a past Aberdeenshire councillor, Mr Luffman blasted the belated permission forms as “an attempt to rectify and justify a criminal act”.

Bruce Luffman addressed the committee. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

He continued: “The hotel was destroyed but a considerable quantity of granite building remained.

“The fencing was put around the site and the demolition was four months later, in breach of council and Historic Environment Scotland rules.

“No documents were submitted, the demolition of this listed building in a conservation area was a criminal act.”

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Luffman urged the committee to “send a message” by refusing the retrospective plans and taking “enforcement action”.

Councillor Sarah Brown said it was “clear” there “had been significant breaches” and called for her colleagues to reject the application.

She said: “It’s our duty to uphold policy and law.”

Councillors urged to reluctantly accept what happened

Planning boss Neil Mair admitted that the department was left in a state of “frustration and disbelief at the situation”.

“We have not taken this lightly,” he said.

Smoke engulfed the village. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But he explained what would happen if the Marr Area Committee opted to refuse the retrospective application…

The senior planner argued: “Key consultants have agreed the demolition has retrospectively been justified.”

This, he explained, would mean that the council would not be able to successfully pursue any enforcement action.

He added: “With an appeal, there would be a reward of costs against the council.

“We can’t base any refusal on behaviour.”

What was the decision on Braemar Lodge demolition?

Eventually, councillors voted 4-2 in favour of retrospectively approving the demolition – meaning it is regarded as lawful.

This, they offered, could open the door to fresh plans being lodged for the vacant site – ensuring a brighter future.

How the site has been left. Image: Supplied

What do you think of the controversial demolition? Let us know in our comments section below

SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie told the meeting of her hopes that this could draw a line under the matter.

She said: “I don’t feel comfortable in the slightest about where we are with this… It shouldn’t have been done.

“But we need to think of what is best for the village.”

You can see the planning application for the Braemar Lodge demolition here.

Costs revealed as multi-million-pound Invercauld Arms revamp progresses

Hidden history of Braemar’s luxury Fife Arms as Commando ‘mountain warfare’ training centre

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council is now having to "reassess" its options. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
£71 million Peterhead Community Campus project delayed after contractor pulls out
Tom Farquhar was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal Aberdeen rapist hit with 14-year extended sentence
Stuart Kennedy sexually assaulted women during a strip performance. Picture shows; Stuart Kennedy - dob 13.3.83. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; 29/01/2024
Aberdeen stripper who sexually assaulted hen party guests loses conviction appeal
Police man on Deeside line
Sudden death of man in Garthdee triggers police investigation
Hill of Fare wind farm plans have been slammed by Aberdeenshire Council.
'They're like something from a sci-fi horror movie': Council takes a stand against 'absolutely…
The seagull was found with an illegal glue trap stuck to its wing. Image: supplied by SSPCA.
Seagull rescued from banned glue trap at Aberdeen property
The number of drugs deaths in Scotland has risen once more. Image: Shutterstock
'Deeply alarming' rise in drug-related deaths in Aberdeen
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Man jailed for delivering drugs for organised crime gang that threatened mum
Breaking news graphic
A90 cleared after crash south of Toll of Birness
The black BMW, which was allegedly driven by Gavin Coull, sits at the side of the A90. Image: Newsline Media
Danger-driving trial shown Snapchat footage allegedly taken moments before horror A90 crash

Conversation