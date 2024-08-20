Owner ‘gets away with’ demolition of historic Braemar Lodge Hotel as council avoids costly legal battle

The demolition of blaze-hit Braemar Lodge Hotel has been branded “a criminal act” – but Aberdeenshire Council will not launch any enforcement against the owner.

The former shooting lodge had been operating as a hotel since the late 19th century until a huge fire raged through it in March 2022, leaving it a blackened wreck.

Four months later, owners arranged for the remnants to be torn down.

They claimed the demolition was needed as the Braemar Lodge posed a safety risk.

But the proper authorisation for knocking down a listed building was not sought, with historians left aghast at its rogue removal.

Now, two years on, the matter has finally come to a head as councillors were faced with either granting retrospective permission – or entering a costly red tape wrangle.

Braemar Lodge Hotel demolition comes under fire

The blaze that cold March morning started in the kitchen with flames spreading to a gas tank, leading to a huge explosion causing Braemar Lodge major “impact damage”.

In the weeks after, owners Braigh Marr Ltd entered into urgent talks with Aberdeenshire Council about what to do with the “dangerous” remnants.

Emails sent by senior planners advised the firm to do “what is needed to make the site safe”.

Owners claim this was tacit permission to go ahead and flatten it.

But many in the village were left dismayed, claiming more could have been done to save the cherished landmark.

The row has now rumbled on for two years, with historians and council chiefs in agreement that the rules were broken.

But planning top brass ultimately urged councillors to approve the demolition at a meeting today.

‘This is a criminal act’

Former Cairngorms planning enforcement officer, Bruce Luffman, addressed members as he implored them to “send a message” to the owner of the hotel.

Also a past Aberdeenshire councillor, Mr Luffman blasted the belated permission forms as “an attempt to rectify and justify a criminal act”.

He continued: “The hotel was destroyed but a considerable quantity of granite building remained.

“The fencing was put around the site and the demolition was four months later, in breach of council and Historic Environment Scotland rules.

“No documents were submitted, the demolition of this listed building in a conservation area was a criminal act.”

Mr Luffman urged the committee to “send a message” by refusing the retrospective plans and taking “enforcement action”.

Councillor Sarah Brown said it was “clear” there “had been significant breaches” and called for her colleagues to reject the application.

She said: “It’s our duty to uphold policy and law.”

Councillors urged to reluctantly accept what happened

Planning boss Neil Mair admitted that the department was left in a state of “frustration and disbelief at the situation”.

“We have not taken this lightly,” he said.

But he explained what would happen if the Marr Area Committee opted to refuse the retrospective application…

The senior planner argued: “Key consultants have agreed the demolition has retrospectively been justified.”

This, he explained, would mean that the council would not be able to successfully pursue any enforcement action.

He added: “With an appeal, there would be a reward of costs against the council.

“We can’t base any refusal on behaviour.”

What was the decision on Braemar Lodge demolition?

Eventually, councillors voted 4-2 in favour of retrospectively approving the demolition – meaning it is regarded as lawful.

This, they offered, could open the door to fresh plans being lodged for the vacant site – ensuring a brighter future.

What do you think of the controversial demolition? Let us know in our comments section below

SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie told the meeting of her hopes that this could draw a line under the matter.

She said: “I don’t feel comfortable in the slightest about where we are with this… It shouldn’t have been done.

“But we need to think of what is best for the village.”

You can see the planning application for the Braemar Lodge demolition here.

