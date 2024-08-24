Local Hero: Bill Murray, the heart of Balmedie Leisure Centre who has helped raise more than £1 million

With Bill Murray, it is clear Balmedie Leisure Centre is never far from his mind.

If the 72-year-old is not popping in to cut the grass on a mini tractor, put away bouncy castles, fix something or attend a meeting, he is probably sitting on the laptop applying for funding applications.

Bill admitted it has sometimes even led to many a sleepless night spent worrying during the installation of major projects.

Despite being retired these days, the chairman of Balmedie Leisure Centre admitted: “It’s a full-time job.

“I’ve probably helped raise just over a million pounds. Now I’m probably into my second million.”

In the role of chair for 15 years and volunteering for another nine, the man described as a “bit of character” and family “legend” said it was not ever one he thought he would take on.

After moving to Balmedie 30 years ago, the former Northfield resident started helping his wife Jackie clean the facilities after she got a job at the centre in 2001.

“I never made a conscious decision to be a volunteer or a committee member,” he said.

“But Jackie would say, ‘Oh, we’ve got an event, could you help us set this up?’

“And I just fell into it like that. ”

Balmedie Leisure Centre changes have led to ‘moving’ stories

After 24 years, helping make the facilities the best they can be has become Bill’s passion project.

While having a full-time job working with BT for 40 years, he has helped raise funds for 3G football pitches, a new coffee shop, renovation of the ageing facilities and a new accessible playpark for children with additional needs.

He has also overseen some “dramatic changes” with the centre’s manager Shona Buchan.

These include keeping the facilities open during the summer holidays and scheduling a wide range of activities.

The dad-of-two with three grandchildren added: “I think it just makes a difference within the community to have some good facilities somewhere where people can socialise, meet and improve their health and well-being.”

Some of these activities, such as the Bizzy Bees classes which cater to children with additional needs, have made a major difference.

Bill told the story of one mother who was sitting in the carpark scared to take her child into an activity for the first time.

He said: “Eventually they persuaded her to come in and see the activities and the play equipment.

“She’s a regular now to these events, it’s just fantastic to see. It really is quite moving.”

‘It’s important to stand up and go and make a difference’

For a centre which since its opening in 1986 has relied on volunteers to help keep things running, volunteers like Bill play a vital role.

While he said there can be a lot of negativity around the council and government, Bill said he follows his father’s advice.

“If you want something, turn that negativity into something positive,” he said. “As my dad said ‘Put your head above the parapet, bite the bullet and go and make a difference.’

“It’s not that the council and government don’t want to do it, it’s just the way the economics are. Just now they can’t do it.”

Bill has been recently recognised by winning the title of ‘Community Champion’ in a Press and Journal competition and has been nominated for Aberdeenshire Council’s Inspirational Volunteer award.

However, it does not mean he is putting his feet up.

While Jackie is retiring this week from her role as supervisor after 24 years, Bill said he has many more plans in the works.

“I’m still gonna carry on,” he said. “I’m not giving up.”

‘We can’t thank him enough’

Bill’s granddaughter Sophie McClean, 26, who nominated him for the title of ‘Community Champion’ said her grandpa is very modest.

She said: “It’s been a lot of effort he’s put into it over the years and he’s never wanted a thank you for it.

“He’s never wanted the recognition or a pat on the back.

“I can see the change, not only in the centre but what it’s given back to the community.

“We call him a legend in our family. He would do absolutely anything for anyone. If you’re in a crisis he’s the first person you go to.

“We can’t thank him enough and I hope the community feels the same.”