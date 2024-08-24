Local Hero: Bill Murray, the heart of Balmedie Leisure Centre who has helped raise more than £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Local Hero: Bill Murray, the heart of Balmedie Leisure Centre who has helped raise more than £1 million

For the past two decades, Bill Murray has spent most of his free time trying to improve the facilities for his community but has never wanted recognition.

Bill Murray outside Balmedie Leisure Centre
Bill Murray is a well-known face at Balmedie Leisure Centre after volunteering there for 24 years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

With Bill Murray, it is clear Balmedie Leisure Centre is never far from his mind.

If the 72-year-old is not popping in to cut the grass on a mini tractor, put away bouncy castles, fix something or attend a meeting, he is probably sitting on the laptop applying for funding applications.

Bill admitted it has sometimes even led to many a sleepless night spent worrying during the installation of major projects.

Despite being retired these days, the chairman of Balmedie Leisure Centre admitted: “It’s a full-time job.

Bill Murray in the Balmedie Leisure Centre cafe
Bill helped to raise £350,000 to start the cafe at the centre. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I’ve probably helped raise just over a million pounds. Now I’m probably into my second million.”

In the role of chair for 15 years and volunteering for another nine, the man described as a “bit of character” and family “legend” said it was not ever one he thought he would take on.

After moving to Balmedie 30 years ago, the former Northfield resident started helping his wife Jackie clean the facilities after she got a job at the centre in 2001.

Bill with his wife Jackie who has also worked there for over 20 years
Bill with his wife Jackie who has also worked at the leisure centre for over 20 years.

“I never made a conscious decision to be a volunteer or a committee member,” he said.

“But Jackie would say, ‘Oh, we’ve got an event, could you help us set this up?’

“And I just fell into it like that. ”

Balmedie Leisure Centre changes have led to ‘moving’ stories

After 24 years, helping make the facilities the best they can be has become Bill’s passion project.

While having a full-time job working with BT for 40 years, he has helped raise funds for 3G football pitches, a new coffee shop, renovation of the ageing facilities and a new accessible playpark for children with additional needs.

Bill by the playpark at the centre.
The accessible playpark is used by many in the community.

He has also overseen some “dramatic changes” with the centre’s manager Shona Buchan.

These include keeping the facilities open during the summer holidays and scheduling a wide range of activities.

The dad-of-two with three grandchildren added: “I think it just makes a difference within the community to have some good facilities somewhere where people can socialise, meet and improve their health and well-being.”

Some of these activities, such as the Bizzy Bees classes which cater to children with additional needs, have made a major difference.

Bill outside Balmedie Leisure Centre
Bill said the staff and volunteers have worked to make the activities accessible to everyone.

Bill told the story of one mother who was sitting in the carpark scared to take her child into an activity for the first time.

He said: “Eventually they persuaded her to come in and see the activities and the play equipment.

“She’s a regular now to these events, it’s just fantastic to see. It really is quite moving.”

‘It’s important to stand up and go and make a difference’

For a centre which since its opening in 1986 has relied on volunteers to help keep things running, volunteers like Bill play a vital role.

While he said there can be a lot of negativity around the council and government, Bill said he follows his father’s advice.

“If you want something, turn that negativity into something positive,” he said. “As my dad said ‘Put your head above the parapet, bite the bullet and go and make a difference.’

Bill (middle) was nominated to plant a tree at the P&J Live to mark the venue’s fifth birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It’s not that the council and government don’t want to do it, it’s just the way the economics are. Just now they can’t do it.”

Bill has been recently recognised by winning the title of ‘Community Champion’ in a Press and Journal competition and has been nominated for Aberdeenshire Council’s Inspirational Volunteer award.

Bill and Jackie Murray
After 24 years, Jackie is retiring this week.

However, it does not mean he is putting his feet up.

While Jackie is retiring this week from her role as supervisor after 24 years, Bill said he has many more plans in the works.

“I’m still gonna carry on,” he said. “I’m not giving up.”

Sophie McClean with her grandpa Bill.
Sophie McClean with her grandpa Bill. Image: Sophie McClean

‘We can’t thank him enough’

Bill’s granddaughter Sophie McClean, 26, who nominated him for the title of ‘Community Champion’ said her grandpa is very modest.

She said: “It’s been a lot of effort he’s put into it over the years and he’s never wanted a thank you for it.

“He’s never wanted the recognition or a pat on the back.

Bill and Jackie Murray with daughter Emma Murray and granddaughter Megan
Bill and Jackie Murray, along with their daughter Emma Murray and granddaughter Megan. Image: Emma Murray

“I can see the change, not only in the centre but what it’s given back to the community.

“We call him a legend in our family. He would do absolutely anything for anyone. If you’re in a crisis he’s the first person you go to.

“We can’t thank him enough and I hope the community feels the same.”

Bill outside the centre
Bill’s granddaughter Sophie said he is the family “legend”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New traffic measures could be introduced on Little Belmont Street as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp.
The Belmont Quarter: Roads revamp planned as Aberdeen cafe culture vision progresses
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
L-R: Lee Watson, Catriona Reid and Ron MacDonald have all played a part in protecting the seals over the years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Why are Newburgh seal disturbances down? Meet the people working behind the scenes to…
Ryan Gallon. Image: Facebook
Children fled home after 'stupid' man set fire in Portsoy neighbour's flat
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Police locked down the industrial estate earlier this afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
Police lock down industrial estate in Peterhead amid bomb scare
Andy has urged Aberdeen partygoers to check out Popworld this weekend. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
First look at Popworld Aberdeen following XO takeover
Sniper Fife pensioner raid
Former Aberdeen prosecutor 'shocked' by dark web plot to kill him, trial told
Moray Cup relaunch.
Mad for Moray Cup: Relaunched fizzy pop flies off the shelves after fans queue…
Mai Thai will be closing for good. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'Our hearts are heavy': Oldmeldrum restaurant Mai Thai announces closure
2

Conversation