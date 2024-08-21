Hundreds of Torry Raac homes to be demolished and rebuilt as council ‘sweeps away Balnagask community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of Torry Raac homes to be demolished and rebuilt as council ‘sweeps away Balnagask community’

The council has given the go-ahead for work to begin on tearing down and rebuilding Raac-affected homes across Torry

By Isaac Buchan
Homes affected by Raac could be knocked down to make way for new social housing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Homes affected by Raac will be knocked down to make way for new social housing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Torry Raac crisis finally came to a head today as councillors voted to demolish and rebuild homes – despite emotional pleas from tenants and owners to leave them standing.

The decision will see more than 500 households in Torry forced out of their properties, with the council enforcing compulsory purchases if tenants refuse to leave.

It comes following months of disruption and uncertainty for residents, who have been left in limbo following the launch of the evacuation effort this spring.

The vote today came after five hours of intense, and often emotional, debate.

Residents’ pleas fall on deaf ears

Torry locals whose homes are affected by Raac gave heartfelt speeches to councillors as the meeting got under way.

Hannah Chowdhry had her statement read to the chamber, as she blasted the situation as “inhumane”.

Hannah Chowdhry was one of four Torry residents who pleaded with the council today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Her father Wilson also addressed councillors, asking “are we supposed to accept we have been abandoned?”

A furious Mr Chowdhry ended his speech by pledging to fight any attempts to undercut their property values as the council buys back privately owned abodes.

“We will not be leaving our homes if you offer £20-£30,000,” he warned.

‘The people of Torry have been living a nightmare’

The chamber also heard from Paula Fraser, chairwoman of the Torry Community Raac Campaign.

She told the council that tenants had got in touch with her who were “really, really struggling with their mental health” at the prospect of being torn from their loved ones.

Paula Fraser pleaded with councillors to support struggling Torry locals. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson
Paula Fraser (left) pleaded with councillors to support struggling Torry locals. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

“Where is the justice in all this, the duty of care to citizens of Aberdeen living in this nightmare?” Mrs Fraser asked.

Further pleas for the council to reconsider were heard from John Mekeljohn, who is one of hundreds being forced to leave their homes.

“Some people have lived here for 30 years, to see the community disappear in the space of a year is devastating,” he said.

How much compensation will home owners get?

Council officers were grilled over the intricacies of their mammoth project, having spent months coming up with the solution.

Councillor Alex Nicoll. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillor Alex Nicoll asked housing chief John Wilson to clarify how much home owners would be getting for compensation, following Mr Chowdhry’s claim that it would be between £20-£30,000.

Mr Wilson told the chamber that market value is being calculated as the pre-Raac price, but minus the cost of repair.

This would leave home owners with “much more” than Mr Chowdhry claimed.

‘This will be very difficult on the council’

Opposition Labour and Conservative councillors warned against “rushing into” a decision today without knowing the full costs involved.

Labour’s Ross Grant said more thought was needed before “sweeping away the Balnagask community”.

The Tories argued that homeowners should be paid the full value, without subtracting the repair costs.

Boarded up homes where people have left Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Housing convenor Miranda Radley argued that the original plan should be followed – which would leave these owners out of pocket.

She admitted to the chamber that the decision was “especially tough” but added that they have “one choice in front them”.

Fellow SNP councillor Dell Henrikson echoed this point – saying it was going to be a “very difficult” decision for the council.

Affected Torry locals let councillors know their feelings before the meeting began. Image: Lindsay Bruce/ DC Thomson
Affected Torry locals let councillors know their feelings before the meeting began. Image: Lindsay Bruce/ DC Thomson

But despite hearing pleas of Torry locals who wanted the option to repair their home, this did not register with Mr Henrikson as he asked “why repair houses when you can build back better?”

“Repairing makes no sense to me,” the George Street/Harbour representative added.

Worries over potential ‘Radley tax’

Last week, Ms Radley told the Press and Journal that a rise in council rent was not off the table as an option to pay for the Torry Raac crisis.

And this was branded the “Radley tax” by opposition councillors who pushed for the SNP government to instead foot the bill during today’s meeting.

Labour councillor Simon Watson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labour councillor Simon Watson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Councillor Simon Watson argued: “We know their will be a Radley tax on the city, but how much we don’t know.

“How much will have to be paid in Radley tax?”

Torry representative Michael Kusznir added: “The council must commit to not rising rents to pay for the Raac.”

Housing Convenor Radley says her priority is keeping people safe from crumbling homes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Radley stressed that her priority was “to keep people safe” and it was “always going to be a difficult decision”.

She pledged to “engage with both the Scottish and UK governments” to secure funding.

But, with reference to the potential rent hikes, she repeated what she told the P&J last week: “Incredibly challenging decisions will need to be made.”

And the SNP housing chief warned that the council’s housing revenue budget was already at a deficit following a rent freeze after Covid.

Why are Torry homes being flattened?

It all comes after roof panels in Torry homes were found to be “high-risk” following various investigations.

Cracking of slab panels and water damage were found during the surveys – which raised serious concerns.

This image shows a typical Raac panel condition observed from the roof surveys. Image: Aberdeen City Council
This image shows a typical Raac panel condition observed from the roof surveys. Image: Aberdeen City Council

What do you think about the way the vote went? Let us know in our comments section below

The council say the decision to knock down the Raac properties will allow them to build homes in Torry that meet current building standards.

They also hope that the design of the new properties would create a “modern vibrant environment” and go towards regenerating the Balnagask area.

How much will Torry Raac rehoming cost?

However, this will come at a hefty price for the council…

Today’s decision could cost £130 million, according to the report put forward at the meeting.

Councillors voted through the £130 million plan today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Councillors voted through the £130 million plan today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Furthermore, a masterplan would be needed for the new housing estate that would take several years to get through the planning process.

And the rebuilding process would take even longer.

What does it mean for Torry residents?

For the moment, offers of alternative accommodation will continue to be given to ensure council tenants can be rehomed by the end of the year.

Torry Raac buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Torry Raac buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

To date, 151 new leases have been signed.

The local authority will look to start legal action if any tenants have refused to move despite being given “reasonable offers”.

The decision had 24 votes in support, with 12 against and five abstentions.

